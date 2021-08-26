Confirmed: Man City Find Out Champions League Group Stage Opponents

Manchester City will face PSG, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge in the Champions League Group Stage, following the conclusion of the draw in Istanbul.

The 2021/22 Champions League Group Stage draw took place in Turkey on Thursday, as Manchester City prepare to embark on their eleventh straight Champions League campaign.

City reached their first Champions League Final last season, with Pep Guardiola's side suffering a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in Porto, preventing City from winning a famous treble.

This year Russia is due to play host to the final, with Manchester City's opponents for the first stages of the competition having been confirmed on Thursday.

READ MORE: Harry Kane confirms future amid strong Man City interest

READ MORE: Bernardo Silva's summer intentions made clear amid uncertainty

City have been drawn into Group A and will travel to France, Germany and Belgium between now and the beginning of December.

As the Blues look forward to facing European heavyweights PSG, here are all the details from the UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw...

Manchester City's first opponent, from the ominous Pot 2, will see the Blues face Paris Saint Germain, who they beat in last seasons semi-finals by a 4-1 aggregate score.

The French outfit, who have added Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi to their squad over the summer, have played City on five previous occasions, with the Blues having never lost against PSG.

City have never faced PSG in the group stages of the Champions League, with the five previous meetings coming in either the knock-out stages or the UEFA Cup.

READ MORE: Truth behind Bernardo Silva and AC Milan rumours revealed

READ MORE: City set to refuse participation for two players in international games

Pep Guardiola's side will also come up against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the group stages of this years competition.

Manchester City have never played the German club competitively, although Leipzig famously knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League last season.

Belgium side Club Brugge made up Manchester City's group. Like RB Leipzig, City have never played the Belgian club competitively.

Although individual fixture dates are yet to be confirmed, the Blues will play their opening Champions League game of the season on either September 14th or 15th and conclude their group stage campaign on either the 7th or 8th of December.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra