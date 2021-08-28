Confirmed: Man City's Champions League Group A Fixture List

Manchester City will begin their 2021/22 Champions League campaign at home to RB Leipzig on Wednesday 15th September.

UEFA have announced the fixtures for the group stages of the Champions League, following Thursday's draw, which took place in Istanbul.

Finalists from last season, City were drawn into Group A, where they will face Paris Saint Germain, RB Leipzig and Club Brügge for a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

City, who will be embarking on an eleventh-straight campaign in the elite European tournament, will kick off proceedings at home against German outfit RB Leipzig on Wednesday 15th September.

The match, which will come either side of Premier League clashes against Leicester City and Southampton, will be the first tie between the two sides, as full-back Angeliño will return to the Etihad Stadium.

Possibly the most daunting of City's six matches will follow, with the trip to Paris to face a star-studded PSG side scheduled for Tuesday 28th September.

Pep Guardiola's side performed magnificently at the Parc des Princes in April, as City came from behind to beat Mauricio Pochettino's side 2-1 in the first-leg of a memorable Champions League semi-final, with City going on to seal a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture to book their place in the final for the first time in their history.

The first clash against the Ligue 1 side will be held during a bumper week for the Blues, with City having league trips to Stamford Bridge and Anfield either side of the game in the French capital.

City will then play Belgium side Club Brügge in consecutive group stage games, with the Blues due to travel to the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday 19th October, and then welcome the Belgian Pro League club to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 3rd November.

Lionel Messi will grace the Etihad pitch on Wednesday 24th November, when City face PSG in a potentially decisive matchday-five fixture. This meeting coming between home matches against Everton and West Ham.

City's group stage campaign will then conclude in Germany, when they face RB Leipzig on Tuesday 7th December. Manchester United were famously dumped out of the competition when they travelled to the Red Bull Arena on matchday six of the group stages last season...

Trips to Vicarage Road and a home match against Wolves are due to come either side of the RB Leipzig clash in December.

Full details of City's Champions League group-stage fixtures can be found below:

Wednesday 15th September: RB Leipzig [H] - 20:00 BST

Tuesday 28th September: PSG [A] - 20:00 BST

Tuesday 19th October: Club Brügge [A] - 17:45 BST

Wednesday 3rd November: Club Brügge [H] - 20:00 GMT

Wednesday 24th November: PSG [H] - 20:00 GMT

Tuesday 7th December: RB Leipzig [A] - 17:45 GMT

