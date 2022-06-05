Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

With the draw for the Group Stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar now complete, here is a comprehensive coverage of the Manchester City players that could be representing their countries this winter.

The Premier League will pause midway through the 2022/2023 campaign, as players from 32 different nations head to the Middle-East to compete in the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup.

Four years on from Russia, and controversially taking place in the Winter due to the high temperatures in Qatar, domestic league football will stop between November and December in both England and across Europe.

The competition is due to kick off at the Al Bayt Stadium on Monday 21st November, and will conclude at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday 18th December.

29 of the 32 teams to play at the tournament this winter have already been confirmed, with European heavyweights such as France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, England and Belgium all qualifying.

European Championship holders Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup once again, though South American giants Brazil and Argentina will be in action in Qatar.

The United States and Canada have both also recently qualified alongside Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana.

A maximum of 17 Manchester City players will feature at the World Cup finals in Qatar, and following the completion of the group stage draw, here are all the the members of Pep Guardiola’s squad you can expect to see representing their nations this winter, and who they could be facing!

England Up to five Manchester City stars look set to be a part of Gareth Southgate's England squad at the World Cup this Winter, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all expected to be included in the Three Lions squad later this year. Group B: England, USA, Iran, and Scotland, Ukraine, OR Wales. Portugal A trio of Manchester City talents in Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo look set to represent Portugal at the tournament in November, after the Portuguese national team beat North Macedonia in a UEFA Play-Off Final this month. Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and Korea Republic. Spain Luis Enrique will likely have two Blues representatives within his Spain squad for the tournament in Qatar, with centre-back Aymeric Laporte and Manchester City midfielder Rodri both expected to be part of a Spanish side looking to win their first World Cup since the triumph of 2010. Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, and Costa Rica OR New Zealand. Belgium Belgium are ranked number one in the world at present, and Roberto Martinez will certainly be selecting Manchester City's superstar vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne for the World Cup later this year. Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia. Germany Germany have once again qualified for the World Cup, securing their spot back in October, and Hansi Flick will likely include Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan in his squad later this year. Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, and Costa Rica OR New Zealand. The Netherlands Despite a lack of minutes under Pep Guardiola since his move from Bournemouth, largely due to arguably stronger options in his position, Nathan Ake will likely be part of Louis van Gaal's Dutch defence in the winter. Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands. Brazil Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will both be part of a star-studded Brazilian team in Qatar, with the South American nation having qualified for the tournament as CONMEBOL winners in November. Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, and Cameroon. Argentina It remains unknown whether Manchester City's January signing Julian Alvarez will join Pep Guardiola's first-team squad prior to the World Cup, but the 22 year-old could be part of Argentina's squad in Qatar. Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland. USA The USA, who will be one of three hosts for the 2026 World Cup, are likely to include Manchester City's back-up goalkeeper Zack Steffen in their roster for the tournament in the Middle East, with the former Columbus star tipped to be first choice come tournament time. Group B: England, USA, Iran, and Scotland, Ukraine, OR Wales.

