Confirmed: The Sixteen Manchester City Players Called Up for International Duty

As a number of international fixtures are right around the corner for several members of the Manchester City squad, here is a collated list of all the players that have been selected to represent their respective nations.

While Manchester City's players may have only just jetted off on their various international holidays, a number of fixtures loom for several members of Pep Guardiola's squad for their nations in the coming days.

Manchester City head into the closed club season after retaining their Premier League crown for the second time under their Catalan manager, after final day drama secured their fourth top-flight title in the last five seasons.

The international fixtures right around the corner include a mixture of friendly matches, UEFA Nations League clashes, and the iconic 2022 Finalissima at Wembley Stadium - which could feature one of Manchester City's new faces.

Ahead of a run of international fixtures, here is a complete list of all the players from Manchester City that will be heading out for international duty over the course of the next few days.

England Senior Team

IMAGO / PA Images Called up: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling. 04/06 @ 17:00: Hungary vs England 07/06 @ 19:45: Germany vs England 11/06 @ 19:45: England vs Italy 14/06 @ 19:45: England vs Hungary Portugal IMAGO / Xinhua Called up: Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva. 02/06 @ 19:45: Spain vs Portugal 05/06 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Switzerland 09/06 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Czech Republic 12/06 @ 19:45: Switzerland vs Portugal Netherlands IMAGO / ANP Called up: Nathan Ake. 03/06 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Netherlands 08/06 @ 19:45: Wales vs Netherlands 11/06 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Poland 14/06 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Wales Germany IMAGO / Buzzi Called up: Ilkay Gundogan. 04/06 @ 19:45: Italy vs Germany 07/06 @ 19:45: Germany vs England 11/06 @ 19:45: Hungary vs Germany 14/06 @ 19:45: Germany vs Italy Brazil IMAGO / Action Plus Called up: Ederson, Gabriel Jesus. 02/06 @ 12:00: South Korea vs Brazil 06/06 @ 11:20: Japan vs Brazil Spain IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Called up: Rodri. 02/06 @ 19:45: Spain vs Portugal 05/06 @ 19:45:Czech Republic vs Spain 09/06 @ 19:45: Switzerland vs Spain 12/06 @ 19:45: Spain vs Czech Republic Argentina IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador Called up: Julian Alvarez. 01/06 @ 19:45: Italy vs Argentina Norway IMAGO / Bildbyran Called up: Erling Haaland. 02/06 @ 19:45: Serbia vs Norway 05/06 @ 19:45: Sweden vs Norway 09/06 @ 19:45: Norway vs Slovenia 12/06 @ 17:00: Norway vs Sweden Ukraine IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency Called up: Oleksandr Zinchenko. 01/06 @ 19:45: Scotland vs Ukraine 08/06 @ 19:45: Ireland vs Ukraine 11/06 @ 14:00: Ukraine vs Armenia 14/06 @ 19:45: Ukraine vs Ireland Belgium IMAGO / Belga Called up: Kevin De Bruyne. 03/06 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Netherlands 08/06 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Poland 11/06 @ 19:45: Wales vs Belgium 14/06 @ 19:45: Poland vs Belgium Notable Absentees IMAGO / NurPhoto

Zack Steffen, USA - Family reasons

Ruben Dias, Portugal - Injury

Aymeric Laporte, Spain - Injury

Riyad Mahrez, Algeria - Injury

