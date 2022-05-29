Confirmed: The Sixteen Manchester City Players Called Up for International Duty
While Manchester City's players may have only just jetted off on their various international holidays, a number of fixtures loom for several members of Pep Guardiola's squad for their nations in the coming days.
Manchester City head into the closed club season after retaining their Premier League crown for the second time under their Catalan manager, after final day drama secured their fourth top-flight title in the last five seasons.
The international fixtures right around the corner include a mixture of friendly matches, UEFA Nations League clashes, and the iconic 2022 Finalissima at Wembley Stadium - which could feature one of Manchester City's new faces.
Ahead of a run of international fixtures, here is a complete list of all the players from Manchester City that will be heading out for international duty over the course of the next few days.
England Senior Team
Called up: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling.
04/06 @ 17:00: Hungary vs England
07/06 @ 19:45: Germany vs England
11/06 @ 19:45: England vs Italy
14/06 @ 19:45: England vs Hungary
Portugal
Called up: Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva.
02/06 @ 19:45: Spain vs Portugal
05/06 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Switzerland
09/06 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Czech Republic
12/06 @ 19:45: Switzerland vs Portugal
Netherlands
Called up: Nathan Ake.
03/06 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Netherlands
08/06 @ 19:45: Wales vs Netherlands
11/06 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Poland
14/06 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Wales
Germany
Called up: Ilkay Gundogan.
04/06 @ 19:45: Italy vs Germany
07/06 @ 19:45: Germany vs England
11/06 @ 19:45: Hungary vs Germany
14/06 @ 19:45: Germany vs Italy
Brazil
Called up: Ederson, Gabriel Jesus.
02/06 @ 12:00: South Korea vs Brazil
06/06 @ 11:20: Japan vs Brazil
Spain
Called up: Rodri.
02/06 @ 19:45: Spain vs Portugal
05/06 @ 19:45:Czech Republic vs Spain
09/06 @ 19:45: Switzerland vs Spain
12/06 @ 19:45: Spain vs Czech Republic
Argentina
Called up: Julian Alvarez.
01/06 @ 19:45: Italy vs Argentina
Norway
Called up: Erling Haaland.
02/06 @ 19:45: Serbia vs Norway
05/06 @ 19:45: Sweden vs Norway
09/06 @ 19:45: Norway vs Slovenia
12/06 @ 17:00: Norway vs Sweden
Ukraine
Called up: Oleksandr Zinchenko.
01/06 @ 19:45: Scotland vs Ukraine
08/06 @ 19:45: Ireland vs Ukraine
11/06 @ 14:00: Ukraine vs Armenia
14/06 @ 19:45: Ukraine vs Ireland
Belgium
Called up: Kevin De Bruyne.
03/06 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Netherlands
08/06 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Poland
11/06 @ 19:45: Wales vs Belgium
14/06 @ 19:45: Poland vs Belgium
Notable Absentees
Zack Steffen, USA - Family reasons
Ruben Dias, Portugal - Injury
Aymeric Laporte, Spain - Injury
Riyad Mahrez, Algeria - Injury
