Confirmed: The Sixteen Manchester City Players Called Up for International Duty

As a number of international fixtures are right around the corner for several members of the Manchester City squad, here is a collated list of all the players that have been selected to represent their respective nations.

While Manchester City's players may have only just jetted off on their various international holidays, a number of fixtures loom for several members of Pep Guardiola's squad for their nations in the coming days.

Manchester City head into the closed club season after retaining their Premier League crown for the second time under their Catalan manager, after final day drama secured their fourth top-flight title in the last five seasons.

The international fixtures right around the corner include a mixture of friendly matches, UEFA Nations League clashes, and the iconic 2022 Finalissima at Wembley Stadium - which could feature one of Manchester City's new faces.

Ahead of a run of international fixtures, here is a complete list of all the players from Manchester City that will be heading out for international duty over the course of the next few days.

England Senior Team

imago1007935551h

Called up: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling.

04/06 @ 17:00: Hungary vs England

07/06 @ 19:45: Germany vs England

11/06 @ 19:45: England vs Italy

14/06 @ 19:45: England vs Hungary

Portugal

imago1010816103h

Called up: Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva.

02/06 @ 19:45: Spain vs Portugal

05/06 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Switzerland

09/06 @ 19:45: Portugal vs Czech Republic

12/06 @ 19:45: Switzerland vs Portugal

Netherlands

imago1010848963h

Called up: Nathan Ake.

03/06 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Netherlands

08/06 @ 19:45: Wales vs Netherlands

11/06 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Poland

14/06 @ 19:45: Netherlands vs Wales

Germany

imago1010966864h

Called up: Ilkay Gundogan.

04/06 @ 19:45: Italy vs Germany

07/06 @ 19:45: Germany vs England

11/06 @ 19:45: Hungary vs Germany

14/06 @ 19:45: Germany vs Italy

Brazil

imago0049159733h

Called up: Ederson, Gabriel Jesus.

02/06 @ 12:00: South Korea vs Brazil

06/06 @ 11:20: Japan vs Brazil

Spain

imago1003496406h

Called up: Rodri.

02/06 @ 19:45: Spain vs Portugal

05/06 @ 19:45:Czech Republic vs Spain

09/06 @ 19:45: Switzerland vs Spain

12/06 @ 19:45: Spain vs Czech Republic

Argentina

imago1012327914h

Called up: Julian Alvarez.

01/06 @ 19:45: Italy vs Argentina

Norway

imago1012325683h

Called up: Erling Haaland.

02/06 @ 19:45: Serbia vs Norway

05/06 @ 19:45: Sweden vs Norway

09/06 @ 19:45: Norway vs Slovenia

12/06 @ 17:00: Norway vs Sweden

Ukraine

imago1006377456h

Called up: Oleksandr Zinchenko.

01/06 @ 19:45: Scotland vs Ukraine

08/06 @ 19:45: Ireland vs Ukraine

11/06 @ 14:00: Ukraine vs Armenia

14/06 @ 19:45: Ukraine vs Ireland

Belgium

imago1007973943h

Called up: Kevin De Bruyne.

03/06 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Netherlands

08/06 @ 19:45: Belgium vs Poland

11/06 @ 19:45: Wales vs Belgium

14/06 @ 19:45: Poland vs Belgium

Notable Absentees

imago1010911167h

Zack Steffen, USA - Family reasons

Ruben Dias, Portugal - Injury

Aymeric Laporte, Spain - Injury

Riyad Mahrez, Algeria - Injury

