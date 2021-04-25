"Congratulations, but tomorrow is school!" - How Man City's stars are reacting to their fourth consecutive League Cup triumph

As Manchester City bask in the glory of an eight League Cup triumph, and a fourth consecutive victory on the tournament, Pep Guardiola's squad are reacting to Sunday afternoon's 1-0 victory over Tottenham on social media.

The Blues are now level with Liverpool in winning the League Cup eight times, firmly establishing themselves as a dominant force in English football history.

In the end, it was an unstoppable header from Aymeric Laporte from a pinpoint Kevin De Bruyne delivery in the 82nd minute that secured the club their sixth League Cup title in the last eight seasons.

As the celebrations will go on into the night within the Manchester City camp, a number of the first-team stars have been reacting to the victory across social media, with a couple of posts standing out and getting the conversation going among fans!

We'll start with Benjamin Mendy who, despite playing no part in Sunday's final, got firmly involved in the on-field celebrations after the game - posing for a photo with academy star Cole Palmer.

Mendy captioned his Instagram post: "Team work 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (congratulations @colepalmer_10 but tomorrow is school)"

Manchester City centre-back and the scorer of the winning goal under the famous Wembley arch, Aymeric Laporte, paid tribute to the travelling supporters in attendance as well as the run of triumphs in the competition.

Laporte wrote on Instagram, "WELCOME BACK TO THE FANS 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #number4 🏆"

Ferran Torres was also keen to showcase his first piece of silverware in English football, since joining Manchester City from Valencia last summer. The Spain international scored his first goal for the club in the early rounds of the League Cup against Burnley, and celebrated with the squad at Wembley.

The young forward wrote, "Here we are - my first 🏆 with Manchester City! Thrilled to share this feeling with some of our fans in Wembley! 💙🦈 💪#ManCity #carabaocupfinal"

Riyad Mahrez was also keen to welcome back supporters to the stands within his Instagram post, while also highlighting the run of triumphs within the competition. The Algerian winger was also named Man of the Match in Sunday's Cup Final.

Mahrez wrote, "WELCOME BACK 🏆🏆🏆🏆"

