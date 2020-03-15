Clubs to be permitted temporary contract extensions for players following coronavirus disruption

Premier League players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of this season are expected to be allowed to be offered new temporary deals by their clubs, if the Premier League choose to extend the season, according to the Telegraph.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak it is currently unknown what will happen to the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign. But with rumours circulating that the European Championships will be pushed back by a year, the option to prolong the Premier League beyond May is likely to be one of the options on the table when discussions are held this week. If they were to do this, the issue of out of contract players would need addressing and Sunday's report suggests clubs would be able to offer players short-term contracts.

For Manchester City, this would likely mean both Claudio Bravo and David Silva, whose contracts expire this summer will likely continue playing for the Blues, if the option to resume the season once the Coronavirus outbreak hopefully passes is decided.

Claudio Bravo who has often divided the opinion of Manchester City fans was controversially bought in when Pep Guardiola ousted Joe Hart in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £17 million. He made his debut in a Manchester Derby and the 36-year-old, who is now only first choice in domestic cup competitions, has made 60 appearances for City and spent much of last season on the treatment table after suffering an injury in training. He has featured on 16 occasions so far for City this season and has won 12 of those games.

This year has been David Silva’s 10th and final year at the Etihad. The Premier League legend made Manchester City fans aware of intentions to call time on career his in England at the start of the season and is understood to be considering moves to either New York City or Inter Miami in the MLS.

Today’s report in the Telegraph consolidates the report by the Mail that players whose contracts were negotiated through the PFA, have an option to extend deals by 28 days in an emergency, permitting all parties agree.

