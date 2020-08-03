City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Contract On The Table For Man City Star - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #7/8

harryasiddall

From youth incomings to legends departing, today's transfer rumours had it all. With a hectic day of potential buys and sales, there's a lot to cover in today's transfer round-up.

Here's your overview of day seven and eight of the summer transfer window...

7:8

-----

One In, Another Out

On Monday morning, Football Insider reported that Rangers youngster Adedire Mebude (16) is set to join the Manchester City's academy, after turning down a professional contract at Ibrox. It's unknown as to what side he'd join, but he comes from Scotland very highly-rated. 

However, it's looking like winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (16) is heading out of the club with the Mail reporting Borussia Dortmund and PSG are looking to tempt him into a move. The Bundesliga giants are well ahead in the race, with 'advanced negotiations' already taking place.

Eric Garcia Assessing His Options 

Breakthrough star Eric Garcia's contract has been a hot topic recently - with his current deal expiring in 2021. After making his mark on the first team this season, Mundo Deportivo say the Spaniard has been offered a new deal but has left the decision to his agent, Iván De la Peña. His decision could be swayed by the future of Pep Guardiola, who is expected to leave the club in the near future. 

Details Of Ferran Torres Transfer Emerge

Ferran Torres is expected to complete his long awaited move to Manchester City in Barcelona on Tuesday, according to ESPN. However, more details of what add-ons could be in his contract have emerged; with AS saying City have built 12 into the deal, with five 'easily' achievable and seven 'more difficult' to achieve. 

Just after that, Radio Esport Valencia reported that young midfielder Yangel Herrera would be joining the La Liga side in a separate deal. 

FERRAN

Porro On The Plane To Portugal 

Manchester City youngster Pedro Porro is set to move to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon on a two-year loan deal, according to Record. Lisbon could also make the deal permanent in two-years time - with an €8.5 million fee mentioned.

Man City 'Retain' Interest In Duo

With Manchester City set to announce the transfer of Nathan Aké from Bournemouth, the hunt for a second centre-back goes on. ESPN claims that two previous targets, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pau Torres, are still on the clubs radar. In fact, a quote from a Naples journalist, Antonio Giordano, seemed to indicate the interest is still there:

“What is true in the rumours about Kalidou Koulibaly to #ManCity? There is nothing true for now. We have surveys on the side, but the British have taken [Nathan] Ake.”

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

-----

You can follow the author on twitter here: @HarryASiddall

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'pressing' for Barcelona full-back - however player is reluctant to move

Manchester City are reportedly 'pressing' for Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto, according to Spanish newspaper Sport via Sport Witness.

Harry Winters

"Then you want to take on greater challenges, experience a change of environment" - Man City target hints on his future plans

As we wait for the official announcement on Ferran Torres’ move to Manchester City, the 20-year-old has spoken with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague in an interview for BBC Sport about numerous things - including his mentality and ambitions as a player.

Harry Winters

'I am learning English' - Man City target dropped a huge hint about his future a week ago

Manchester City's pursuit of Valencia's Ferran Torres looks set for success, and the Spaniard has admitted he is already learning English.

markgough96

Ferran Torres to sign Man City contract on Tuesday - move to be completed in Barcelona

Valencia winger Ferran Torres is set to complete his switch to Manchester City on Tuesday, by signing his contract and completing the other remaining formalities in Barcelona, according to reports from Spain.

Freddie Pye

Arsenal and West Ham interested in Man City star - £20 million fee mentioned

With Manchester City beginning what's described as a 'clear out' this summer, England international John Stones has been linked with a reunion with David Moyes at West Ham.

harryasiddall

"Of course I would be sorry to lose him" - Napoli chairman speaks out on Man City target

Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted in a recent interview with DiMarzio that he'd be 'sorry to lose' Manchester City target Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

harryasiddall

Barcelona make Man City starlet a 'top transfer priority' - club still trying to agree a new contract

Barcelona have made Manchester City defender Eric Garcia a 'top transfer priority' this summer, with the club keen on a reunion with their former La Masia gradute.

harryasiddall

by

dan burcea

Burnout, Bans, and Tactics: What’s going on with Bernardo Silva?

Following on from an individual campaign that was always going to be hard to beat, we take a look at where exactly it has gone wrong for Bernardo Silva - in a season where he has struggled for form and failed to build on a 2019/20 campaign that saw a collection of five major honour with club and country.

Jack Walker

Man City have 'moved seriously' to sign La Liga centre-back - 'feasible' the club could look elsewhere

Manchester City have 'moved seriously' to sign highly rated Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos, however it is 'feasible' the club could look elsewhere with any sort of deal looking difficult.

harryasiddall

The Barcelona Stories Ramp Back Up - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #6

It was a slower day in Manchester City transfer news (as slow as it can be for Manchester City). The past few days it has been all about the new signings coming in to City. Today has been more about who could be leaving the Blues.

Adam Booker