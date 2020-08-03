From youth incomings to legends departing, today's transfer rumours had it all. With a hectic day of potential buys and sales, there's a lot to cover in today's transfer round-up.

Here's your overview of day seven and eight of the summer transfer window...

-----

One In, Another Out

On Monday morning, Football Insider reported that Rangers youngster Adedire Mebude (16) is set to join the Manchester City's academy, after turning down a professional contract at Ibrox. It's unknown as to what side he'd join, but he comes from Scotland very highly-rated.

However, it's looking like winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (16) is heading out of the club with the Mail reporting Borussia Dortmund and PSG are looking to tempt him into a move. The Bundesliga giants are well ahead in the race, with 'advanced negotiations' already taking place.

Eric Garcia Assessing His Options

Breakthrough star Eric Garcia's contract has been a hot topic recently - with his current deal expiring in 2021. After making his mark on the first team this season, Mundo Deportivo say the Spaniard has been offered a new deal but has left the decision to his agent, Iván De la Peña. His decision could be swayed by the future of Pep Guardiola, who is expected to leave the club in the near future.

Details Of Ferran Torres Transfer Emerge

Ferran Torres is expected to complete his long awaited move to Manchester City in Barcelona on Tuesday, according to ESPN. However, more details of what add-ons could be in his contract have emerged; with AS saying City have built 12 into the deal, with five 'easily' achievable and seven 'more difficult' to achieve.

Just after that, Radio Esport Valencia reported that young midfielder Yangel Herrera would be joining the La Liga side in a separate deal.

Porro On The Plane To Portugal

Manchester City youngster Pedro Porro is set to move to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon on a two-year loan deal, according to Record. Lisbon could also make the deal permanent in two-years time - with an €8.5 million fee mentioned.

Man City 'Retain' Interest In Duo

With Manchester City set to announce the transfer of Nathan Aké from Bournemouth, the hunt for a second centre-back goes on. ESPN claims that two previous targets, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pau Torres, are still on the clubs radar. In fact, a quote from a Naples journalist, Antonio Giordano, seemed to indicate the interest is still there:

“What is true in the rumours about Kalidou Koulibaly to #ManCity? There is nothing true for now. We have surveys on the side, but the British have taken [Nathan] Ake.”

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

-----

You can follow the author on twitter here: @HarryASiddall

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra