Council provide update on venue for Man City vs Liverpool next month

A spokesperson for the Manchester City Council has provided an update on the location of Manchester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League, originally scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium.

The clash between the two top-flight heavyweights was highlighted by governing bodies as being one fixture that could be moved to a neutral venue in the interest of safety and security, following clashes between supporters in recent years.

As relayed by Simon Stone of the BBC, a spokesperson for Manchester City Council has provided the latest update on the location for the fixture.

"A decision on the Manchester City vs Liverpool match going ahead at the Etihad Stadium is under continued review. The next meeting of the Safety Advisory Group is on Thursday [25 June] after which we may be able to provide an update."

Previous matches involving the two clubs behind closed doors have passed without issues of note, however the fixture appears to continue to be under review at this stage.

Pep Guardiola's side also await a decision on the location of the Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with Real Madrid, with UEFA reportedly leaning in the favour of moving the fixture to Lisbon - the venue for the next rounds of the competition.

-----

