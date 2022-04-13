Court of Arbitration for Sport ACCEPTS Atletico Madrid Appeal Against Partial Stadium Closure vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid have had their appeal against a partial stadium closure ordered by UEFA for the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Manchester City accepted.

The order from UEFA originally came after incidents involving the travelling Atletico Madrid support at the Etihad Stadium last week, in which arrests were made by Greater Manchester Police.

A statement on the official disciplinary website for UEFA read, "The UEFA Appeals Body has announced the following decision which would affect the attendance of supporters to UEFA matches."

To order the partial closure of the Club Atlético de Madrid stadium during the next (1) UEFA competition match in which Club Atlético de Madrid would play as the host club, for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters. Club Atlético de Madrid shall inform prior to the match, the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats.

- To order Club Atlético de Madrid to implement the following directive in the next UEFA competition match which the club shall play as the host club: to display a banner with the wording “#NoToRacism”, with the UEFA logo on it.

IMAGO / NurPhoto However, after an appeal was made to the Court of Arbitration for Sport ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League tie, Atletico Madrid will now have a full stadium for the visit of Manchester City. IMAGO / Pressinphoto A statement on Atletico Madrid's English Twitter page read on Wednesday morning, "TAS granted our request and suspended the partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano; all members and fans with a season ticket or seat for tonight's game will be able to access the stadium." IMAGO / NurPhoto

Manchester City travel to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium with a slender one-goal advantage following the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week, via a strike from the in-form Kevin De Bruyne.

Pep Guardiola's side made the journey to the Spanish capital on Tuesday afternoon, and the Premier League champions have a fully-fit squad at their disposal, following the return of Ruben Dias from injury.

However, Gabriel Jesus is suspended for this game after an accumulation of yellow cards, while Kyle Walker has completed his three-match ban and is once again available for selection in the Champions League.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube