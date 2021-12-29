Crucial Detail Revealed About Barcelona's Transfer Fee for Ferran Torres - Man City's January Plans Could Be Affected

The major installments of Barcelona's transfer sum to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester will not start until 2022, according to a new report, which has also outlined the terms of the deal struck between the two sides for the former Valencia man.

Torres’ move from Manchester City to Barcelona was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, with the 21-year-old heading to the Camp Nou for an initially reported fee of €55 million plus €10 million in add-ons.

The 2021/22 season was thought to be the campaign when the forward stamped his authority in cementing the vacant number nine spot for Manchester City, who are challenging on three fronts without a recognised striker in their ranks.

However, a foot injury sustained on international duty saw the Spain international spend the past few months on the treatment table, with Torres still not match-fit having finally completed his desired switch to Barcelona.

As per a report by Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the payment for the deal that rises to £55 million after potential add-ons is expected to be spread out and the major instalments will not start until 2022.

Further information from journalist Gerard Romero has revealed that the two clubs have agreed for initial transfer fee to be paid in four instalments, with the first payment being made in July 2022.

While a large chunk of the Manchester City faithful are likely to be vexed by this update, it does not change the brilliant bit of business done by the club here. After all, Ferran Torres came to the Etihad Stadium for just over £20 million in 2020 - and to more than double the profit on the player is top-drawer.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been exceptional with their false nine system in place, sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table while qualifying for the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League as group-winners.

With a general consensus among City fans being that the Torres money should be invested towards a new striker next summer, this deal could make even more sense in 2022 should Guardiola's side add a world-class marksman to their star-studded attack.

