August 19, 2021
Crucial Injury Update On Man City Midfielder Ahead Of Premier League Clash vs Norwich City

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has trained as normal this week, despite suffering a shoulder injury during last weekend’s loss to Tottenham on the opening weekend.
Gundogan has been one of the most consistent performers across the previous 12 months under Pep Guardiola, and the Germany international played an integral role in the club storming to the Premier League title.

His impressive showings throughout the 2020/2021 campaign established the German as a firm fan favourite.

However, Blues supporters were left worried at the weekend when, following the final whistle, Ilkay Gundogan was seen with a problem in his shoulder, as he was treated by club medical staff.

With the City midfielder evidently in discomfort, many Manchester City fans were concerned that the injury could keep the midfielder on the sidelines for several weeks. However, reports have surfaced suggesting that the injury is, fortunately, not as bad as initially feared. 

As relayed by the Manchester Evening News, 'initial assessments' showed that Ilkay Gundogan's injury was not expected to keep him out for too long.

In addition to this, it has been observed that Ilkay Gundogan trained as normal with the rest of the Manchester City first-team squad on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the second Premier League clash of the season against Norwich City.

However, due to the injury, it would be understandable if Pep Guardiola was unwilling to risk selecting Gundogan, through fear of aggravating the injury given his importance to the side. 

Various reports have also indicated however that more assessments will be carried out this week to determine when Gundogan can return to full match action - suggesting that the midfielder may be unavailable for Saturday. 

The news that Ilkay Gundogan’s injury is not too serious is certainly a welcome one for the club, as the star midfielder has proven himself to be a key player under Pep Guardiola 

With much of the Manchester City squad currently lacking match-fitness, a serious injury for a player as important as Ilkay Gundogan would provide an unwelcome headache for the Catalan coach.

It is currently unknown whether Gundogan will feature in Saturday’s clash with Norwich, however Pep Guardiola will likely provide further information on the matter during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon. 

