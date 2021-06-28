Crucial Injury Updates On Man City Duo Ahead of England vs Germany and Belgium vs Italy

Manchester City fans have now been made aware of crucial fitness updates on two of the Premier League champions' stars at the ongoing European Championships.

Germany international Ilkay Gundogan and Belgium star Kevin de Bruyne have both been suffering from injury concerns over the last few hours, as each of their countries gear up for the knock-out stages of Euro 2020.

For Gundogan and Germany, they are putting together their preparations for a round of 16 clash against England - who will boast four of Manchester City's first-team players looking to outscore Gundogan's side.

As for Kevin de Bruyne and Belgium, Roberto Martinez's squad secured qualification for the quarter-finals of the competition, where they will face former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini and his Italy side.

For Ilkay Gündogan, it has been reported by German newspaper Kicker that the 30 year-old was in attendance at his nation's final training session ahead of the clash against England at Wembley - and as such, is available to feature in the match.

For Kevin de Bruyne, there are certainly signs of encouragement, following the ankle problem sustained in the 1-0 win over Portugal on Sunday night.

As per Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, a video from the Belgian FA revealed Kevin De Bruyne walking 'quite comfortably' off the team plane last night, carrying two suitcases.

Kevin de Bruyne is also seen to not be wearing a protective boot, and is not limping. However, the Manchester City midfielder will be assessed later today, as he undergoes various scans on the affected area.

Manchester City still have a healthy compliment of first-team players at the European Championships this summer, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden in action for England, and Ferran Torres, Rodrigo and Aymeric Laporte for Spain.

However, a number of players have already exited the tournament, with Nathan Ake and the Netherlands as well as Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias' Portugal being eliminated over the weekend.

