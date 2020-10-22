SI.com
Crucial Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte fitness updates provided ahead of West Ham clash

Freddie Pye

Manchester City have revealed two major fitness updates for the first-team squad ahead of Saturday's trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

There had been doubts over whether certain players currently ruled out injured would return to training ahead of the trip south, however as per photos revealed by the club's official Twitter account, Pep Guardiola looks to have received two major boosts to his squad at just the right time.

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte have both returned to training with the first-team after their respective injury problems sustained in the run-up to the clash with Arsenal after the international break.

The Belgian midfielder had sustained a slight niggle in his country's narrow defeat to England in their final international fixture before the players returned to their usual club duties. Laporte on the other hand appeared to have sustained a minor injury himself in the hours leading up to City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal, with the squad partaking in a light session on the day of the game.

Other positive news for Pep Guardiola will be Gabriel Jesus edging closer to a return, with the Brazilian striker revealing on Instagram that he had returned to the City Football Academy to partake in some on-field work with the coaching staff.

