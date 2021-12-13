Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    "Cry More Rivals!", "We Love You, Sheikh Mansour" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Champions League Draw

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the Champions League draw, where the Blues have drawn Sporting CP.
    Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to take the next step and finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy this season.

    The Blues made ease of a tricky Group A draw - especially on paper. With Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig involved, many were touting it as the so-called 'group of death'

    Despite losses away in Leipzig and Paris, Manchester City were flawless on home soil and picked up a crucial away win in Brugge to amass 12 points and progress to the knockout stages as group winners.

    Today's last-16 draw in Nyon, Switzerland was drowned in controversy, with the Blues initially set to face Unai Emery's Villarreal before a re-draw was ordered by UEFA.

    In that re-draw, Manchester City were picked to face Portuguese giants Sporting CP over two-legs for a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals. 

    The two sides have met only twice before, in a two-legged Europa League tie in 2012. Under the stewardship of Roberto Mancini, the Blues were knocked out on away goals after a thriller at the Etihad Stadium.

    This time it's in the Champions League - and there's no away goals - so City will be hoping to reach the quarter-final stage under Guardiola for the fifth time.

    Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to the draw over on City Xtra's Twitter page.

    The vast majority of supporters seemed quite happy with the tie, whilst others have reminded everyone that 'typical City' still exists.

    Here are a few of our favourites:

