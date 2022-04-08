Skip to main content

"Dad, I Don’t Know if I’ve Made a Mistake Here" - Kyle Walker Reveals Initial Reservations About Manchester City Upon Arrival

Kyle Walker has revealed he has some initial reservations about Manchester City when he arrived at the club in 2017.

Even at 31 years of age, Kyle Walker is still one of the finest full-backs in Europe. His performances for club and country, year on year, continues to astound players and pundits alike.

But back in 2017, the right-back had to make a major decision in his career. After spending nearly seven years at Tottenham Hotspur, Walker made the switch to Manchester City in the pursuit of winning some of the games' major honours. 

I think after picking up three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four Carabao Cups, it is fair to say the England international has made the right choice.

But that could have been much different if his initial fears about life at the Etihad Stadium came true.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking to James Ducker at the Telegraph on a multitude of different topics, Walker exclusively revealed a phone conversation he had with his dad during City's 2017 pre-season tour of the USA.

imago1010621641h

“I’ve told this story to very few people but we were in Boston on my first pre-season," Walker revealed, “Bear in mind Tottenham had finished above City in the two previous seasons."

imago1010621684h

"Anyway, we did a training session and the lads, for whatever reason, weren’t on it and I rang my dad and said: ‘Dad, I don’t know if I’ve made a mistake here’."

imago1010408261h

“But as soon as it got to the first game of the season, Brighton away, it was like it just clicked, ‘Okay, we’re going on to win the Premier League’. And we destroyed it.”

The fixture Walker is referring to is City's opening Premier League game of the 2017/18 season, where Sergio Agüero helped the Blues on their way to a 2-0 victory.

It could not have gone much better for City that season, with Pep Guardiola's side strolling to a first Premier League title under his tenure ship - amassing a league-record 100 points 

Reaching his first Champions League final last season, I think even Walker would admit now that any fears he once had, have been completely evaporated. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011109300h
News

Chelsea Players Hold Major Manchester City and Liverpool 'Concern' Surrounding Takeover Delay

By Harry Siddall26 minutes ago
imago1007959872h
News

Phil Foden Says Liverpool Star is 'One of the Best Passers' He Has Ever Seen

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
imago1011001839h
News

Pep Guardiola Insists Manchester City's Players are 'THE Best' and 'Exceptional' Ahead of Liverpool Showdown

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011017830h
News

Pep Guardiola Jokes He Could Park The Bus and Protect Manchester City's One-Point Lead Over Liverpool at the Top of the Premier League

By Harry Winters4 hours ago
Pep Cover Everton Away 1
News

Pep Guardiola Makes Claim on Manchester City's 'Fake' Advantage Over Liverpool in Premier League Title Race

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
Dias vs Sporting Away
Match Coverage

The Latest on Ruben Dias, Cole Palmer and Complete Fitness News Ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

By Harry Winters and Freddie Pye5 hours ago
imago1011090928h (1)
News

Pep Guardiola Claims He Could Stay at Manchester City ‘Forever’ While Addressing Brazil Rumours

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago
imago0047447273h
News

Pep Guardiola Responds to Jurgen Klopp's Comments Hailing Him 'the Best Coach in the World'

By Harry Siddall6 hours ago