"Dad, I Don’t Know if I’ve Made a Mistake Here" - Kyle Walker Reveals Initial Reservations About Manchester City Upon Arrival

Kyle Walker has revealed he has some initial reservations about Manchester City when he arrived at the club in 2017.

Even at 31 years of age, Kyle Walker is still one of the finest full-backs in Europe. His performances for club and country, year on year, continues to astound players and pundits alike.

But back in 2017, the right-back had to make a major decision in his career. After spending nearly seven years at Tottenham Hotspur, Walker made the switch to Manchester City in the pursuit of winning some of the games' major honours.

I think after picking up three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and four Carabao Cups, it is fair to say the England international has made the right choice.

But that could have been much different if his initial fears about life at the Etihad Stadium came true.

Speaking to James Ducker at the Telegraph on a multitude of different topics, Walker exclusively revealed a phone conversation he had with his dad during City's 2017 pre-season tour of the USA.

“I’ve told this story to very few people but we were in Boston on my first pre-season," Walker revealed, “Bear in mind Tottenham had finished above City in the two previous seasons."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images "Anyway, we did a training session and the lads, for whatever reason, weren’t on it and I rang my dad and said: ‘Dad, I don’t know if I’ve made a mistake here’."

IMAGO / PA Images “But as soon as it got to the first game of the season, Brighton away, it was like it just clicked, ‘Okay, we’re going on to win the Premier League’. And we destroyed it.”

The fixture Walker is referring to is City's opening Premier League game of the 2017/18 season, where Sergio Agüero helped the Blues on their way to a 2-0 victory.

It could not have gone much better for City that season, with Pep Guardiola's side strolling to a first Premier League title under his tenure ship - amassing a league-record 100 points

Reaching his first Champions League final last season, I think even Walker would admit now that any fears he once had, have been completely evaporated.

