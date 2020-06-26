City Xtra
Date and time of Champions League quarter final draw revealed

Nathan Allen

The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draws will take place on the 10th of July, according to Sky Sports.

The prestigious competition was put on hold midway through the Round of 16 earlier this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, plans have recently been confirmed for the tournament to be concluded in a compact one-legged-tie knockout tournament in August, set to take place in Lisbon.

This mini-tournament will follow the conclusion of all ongoing ties from the previous round, including Manchester City versus Real Madrid. The second legs of these matchups will take place at their originally intended venues - where possible - shortly before the main event in Portugal.

Now, reports from Germany indicate that the draw for the quarter-final of the competition will take place at 10:00am (BST), and will be immediately followed by the semi-final draw. 

If Manchester City overcome Real Madrid, their potential opponents in the next round include PSG, RB Leipzig, Atalanta and Atlético Madrid, who knocked out Liverpool. Bayern Munich are also likely to see off Chelsea and enter the draw, which will be completed by the eventual winners of ongoing ties between Barcelona & Napoli, and Juventus & Lyon. 

Kalidou Koulibaly set to sign five-year deal at Man City in £72 million deal

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is set to join Manchester City this summer, in a deal worth £72 million, according to reports.

harryasiddall

by

DickManCity

A Week in the City - BT Sport's Liverpool Love-In

So, on Thursday night Manchester City went to Stamford bridge to play against Liverpool. Only Manchester City weren’t actually playing, it was just Liverpool involved in the game...

Joe Butterfield

Real Madrid defender 'likes' the option of a move to Man City - Bayern Munich and Inter Milan also interested

Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi has an offer from City, alongside Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, and 'likes' the prospect of signing for Guardiola's side.

markgough96

Man City prepare to face offers from Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle for defender

Manchester City are ready to allow John Stones to leave the club, say Football Insider, with Everton, Arsenal, and Newcastle all interested.

markgough96

Man City beat various Premier League and Bundesliga sides to the signing of Celtic starlet

Manchester City have beat various Premier League and Bundesliga sides to the signing of Celtic starlet, Josh Adam, according to reports.

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Newcastle United vs Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Lee Mason is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at St James' Park on Sunday evening, as Manchester City take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Chelsea 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

In an eventful game at Stamford Bridge, Manchester City slipped to a narrow defeat against Frank Lampard's Chelsea despite a wondergoal from Kevin de Bruyne. Here's what we learned from the match...

Nathan Allen

Player Ratings: Chelsea 2–1 Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City’s 802 day reign as Premier League champions ended with a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Youngsters feature on the bench - Chelsea vs Man City (Team News)

The games are coming thick and fast, and next up for Manchester City is a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea. If the Blues fail to win, Liverpool will be confirmed as Premier League Champions.

harryasiddall

Exclusive: Phil Foden left out of Man City squad due to injury ahead of Chelsea clash

Phil Foden has been left out of the Manchester City squad to face Chelsea this evening, following a late fitness test that led to the admission of Cole Palmer into the travelling contingent, City Xtra understand.

City Xtra