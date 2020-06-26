Date and time of Champions League quarter final draw revealed

The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draws will take place on the 10th of July, according to Sky Sports.

The prestigious competition was put on hold midway through the Round of 16 earlier this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, plans have recently been confirmed for the tournament to be concluded in a compact one-legged-tie knockout tournament in August, set to take place in Lisbon.

This mini-tournament will follow the conclusion of all ongoing ties from the previous round, including Manchester City versus Real Madrid. The second legs of these matchups will take place at their originally intended venues - where possible - shortly before the main event in Portugal.

Now, reports from Germany indicate that the draw for the quarter-final of the competition will take place at 10:00am (BST), and will be immediately followed by the semi-final draw.

If Manchester City overcome Real Madrid, their potential opponents in the next round include PSG, RB Leipzig, Atalanta and Atlético Madrid, who knocked out Liverpool. Bayern Munich are also likely to see off Chelsea and enter the draw, which will be completed by the eventual winners of ongoing ties between Barcelona & Napoli, and Juventus & Lyon.

-----

