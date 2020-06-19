Date for launch of Man City 2020/21 home shirt announced

The release date for Manchester City's 2020/21 home shirt is supposed to be the month, but is more likely to be pushed back to July, according to FootyHeadlines.

With the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the end of the current season, it's unlikely City will announce anything surrounding next season before the current one has come close to its conclusion.

The 'cracked' design of the home shirt has certainly split opinions amongst the City fanbase, with some arguing it could look nice when fitted on the players. Nevertheless, despite no official announcement as yet, it is extremely likely that this is the design Puma have opted for.

FootyHeadlines have also recently released images of the second and third kits in the flesh - once again, being received rather negatively amongst the fans.

