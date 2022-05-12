Date for Raheem Sterling Decision on Manchester City Future Anticipated - Truth Behind Arsenal and Tottenham Links Revealed

The date when Manchester City are expected to understand Raheem Sterling's decision on his long-term future has now been anticipated, in a new report from the Athletic's ever-reliable David Ornstein on Thursday afternoon.

With the arrival of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland at Manchester City now officially scheduled for July 1st 2022, speculation concerning the future of the club's current crop of attacking players is expected to grow.

In recent days, Gabriel Jesus has been one name that has been most heavily linked with an exit from the Etihad Stadium in the coming weeks, with Arsenal the most likely club to secure the Brazilian's signature ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

Alongside Jesus in holding an uncertain future is Raheem Sterling, whose current Manchester City contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, with negotiations or contractual offers yet on the table from Etihad officials.

With a busy summer of transfer activity looming, a new report has highlighted when a decision could be made by Sterling regarding his next steps in football, as his Manchester City career appears to have come to some sort of halt.

IMAGO / News Images According to the information of David Ornstein of the Athletic, Raheem Sterling will wait until after England’s Nations League fixtures in June before holding negotiations and making a decision over his long-term Manchester City future. IMAGO / Colorsport The Athletic further explains that while Raheem Sterling has 'not entertained any talks relating to his next step', in the event of a Manchester City exit in the coming months, his 'long-held expectation' is to join 'one of a small number of Europe’s most decorated teams'. That leads us to two of the more closer to home teams in the Premier League who have been linked with respective moves for the Manchester City forward in recent weeks; Arsenal and Tottenham. IMAGO / Action Plus David Ornstein reports that Raheem Sterling has expressed now desire to join either of the two aforementioned London clubs, and despite one report suggesting admiration for Antonio Conte could lead the City forward towards the Italian's club, it is further revealed that the player's view of him 'does not surpass total professional respect'.

While the future is clearly uncertain for Sterling at Manchester City, the report stresses that there are no issues at play, describing recent communication between relevant parties as 'mature, amicable and honest'.

For now, Raheem Sterling and Manchester City's total focus will be retaining their Premier League crown for the second time under Pep Guardiola - an English top-flight title that would mark their fourth crown in five seasons.

Between now and the end of the season, Manchester City face West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon, before taking on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on the final day next weekend.

You can read the full report from David Ornstein and The Athletic here.

