Date Man City are preparing for fans to return to the Etihad Stadium revealed

markgough96

Manchester City are preparing to welcome fans back to the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day, reports Athletic journalist Sam Lee. 

Greater Manchester is currently in Tier 3 in regards to local coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, which has prevented fans from watching football matches in the region, in spite of other clubs seeing the return of home supporters. 

However, there is optimism that the government will ease restrictions and place the region into Tier 2 on 16 December, which would mean the Etihad could see fans return on Boxing Day.

It is claimed that Manchester City will test a 'contactless e-ticketing system' ahead of the upcoming home matches against Marseille and West Brom by supplying QR codes to match-day staff.

Current plans would see fans seated in the lower tier of the Etihad Stadium, with most in the east stand, while others located in the south and north stands.

City face Newcastle United at 20:00 on that day, and could be set to have 2,000 home fans cheer on Pep Guardiola's side against the North-East side. 

The last time fans were present at the Etihad was all the way back on 19 February 2020, in a 2-0 victory against West Ham United.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-west-ham
(Photo by ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri were the scorers that day. 

Speaking last month, Guardiola welcomed the prospect of fans attending matches once again.

"If [the government] believe this is the best, we can do it, hopefully it will work and nothing wrong will happen. Everyone is [waiting] for fans to come back into stadiums," the Spaniard said.

