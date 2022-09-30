Skip to main content

David James Believes Bukayo Saka Should Join Manchester City

Former Manchester City goalkeeper David James thinks Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka should leave the club for the Premier League Champions.

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been of the breakout stars over the last few years with Mikel Arteta entrusting him to be one of the main men for the North London club.

Since making his debut for the club in 2019 he has gone onto play a further 138 games for the club scoring 24 goals and getting 33 assists which is bound to attract interest.

The once Invincibles have managed to keep hold of him for now but former England goalkeeper David James thinks he should leave the club for Manchester City.

Saka would be a wonderful addition for City says James

Speaking to GGRecon James was weighing up whether it would be better for Saka to stay where he is or jump ship to Manchester City if he had the chance.

He said: "I’m not good at being asked questions about transfers because I like players staying at their clubs, despite playing for ten clubs myself! I do like what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal and Bukayo Saka is a big part of that. 

"I can, however, understand why players want to move. Sometimes you find yourself in a situation where you’ve been at a club for a while, and even when things change, you still feel that you need a change yourself. If there’s a chance of Saka moving to Manchester City, then he’d be joining the best team in England over recent years.

“Arsenal are currently the best team in England as we speak, purely from their league position, but more than likely Manchester City are going to challenge them for that position. 

"The question is, would Saka be given enough gametime at Manchester City? It’s almost guaranteed rotation when you’re fit because that’s what Pep Guardiola does. Anyone who goes to Manchester City knows they’re not going there to play every game.

“What’s best for Bukayo? Well if you want to be part of a revolution in a sense, then you should stay at Arsenal as they’re building something and they’ve not won the league for 18 years. 

"You’re part of a revolution if you can get Arsenal to compete for the Premier League title, but if you want trophies instantly, then you’re almost guaranteed it if you go to Manchester City. I believe he’d be a wonderful addition for Manchester City. I’ve got a lot of Arsenal friends so I believe he should move to Manchester City.” 

Saka is set to feature in the North London derby after impressing for England in the international break.

Manchester City

