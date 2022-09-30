David James Compares Kevin De Bruyne To Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard

Former Manchester City goalkeeper David James has been comparing De Bruyne with some Premier League legends of the past.

Back in 2015 Manchester City shocked the footballing world by signing Kevin De Bruyne from German side Wolfsburg for a then club-record fee of £55 million.

It was a shock due to the fact that De Bruyne a few seasons prior had already been snapped up by one of the English big boys as Chelsea signed him from Genk however it did not work out for him leading to some media outlets calling him a flop.

Seven years later and De Bruyne has certainly debunked that theory.

He has played 317 games for City scoring 87 and assisting 129 whilst winning four Premier League titles as well a host of domestic trophies which has led to the Belgium being compared with some of the Premier League greats like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

David James has his say on the comparisons

Former Manchester City goalkeeper David James has been speaking about the Belgium international to The Games Cabin.

He said: "I can’t remember Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard controlling the whole pitch like Kevin does.

"It’s unfair to say he’s better than Steven Gerrard because they haven’t played on the same pitches. The conditions we had to play in 15 years ago were different to the more modern pitches that Kevin De Bruyne is used to.

“Kevin De Bruyne has had the best team in England to play with, so whether it’s been Erling Haaland, Sergio Agüero or Gabriel Jesus, then those are some very good forwards to finish off the chances you create for them."

De Bruyne is expected to be in the starting line-up for the Manchester derby on Sunday.

