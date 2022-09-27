David James Has His Say On Kalvin Phillips' Future

Former Manchester City goalkeeper has spoken about the future that Kalvin Phillips has at the club after joining from Leeds United in the summer.

Kalvin Phillips joined Manchester City in the summer to replace the departing captain Fernandinho who left due the club not extending his contract.

The England international has had a stumbling start due to some injuries which have forced him out of contention for the Premier League Champions.

So far this season he has only played three times for his new club once in the Premier League twice in the Champions League.

He came on for one minute against West Ham and then in Europe came on for a combined thirteen minutes against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

The former Leeds man has then had to contend with a bad shoulder injury which has ruled him out for a long time and put his place at the World Cup under threat.

David James believes Phillips is good enough for the City side

Speaking to GGRecon James has been evaluating whether Phillips will be able to compete for place in this City side.

He said: "Well if he stayed at Leeds United, there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be dealing with the same level of injuries. He can’t blame his England situation on anything else other than not being fit. Had he been fit, then I’m sure he would have had more opportunities in that Manchester City side.

"Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Ederson were the only players to play in 32+ games in the Premier League last season. Unfortunately for Kalvin Phillips, Rodri’s pretty cemented in that Manchester City outfit.

"As a Kalvin Phillips fan, I believe he’s good enough to compete in this Manchester City side because I don’t believe it was in the club’s benefit to buy Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United, who’re not a threat to them, and just leave him sat on the bench.

"That wouldn’t make any sense. I believe there’s a future for him there and he won’t be regretting leaving Leeds United for them. He will be frustrated that he’s injured but I just hope that the club’s medical staff can get him fit for the World Cup. He can help England be successful.”

City and England fans will be hoping he can have a quick recovery.

