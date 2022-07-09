Skip to main content

David Moyes Reveals West Ham Bid More Money For Kalvin Phillips Than Manchester City

West Ham manager David Moyes has shared that his side saw a bid higher than Manchester City's for Kalvin Phillips turned down. Phillips officially signed for City this week for a fee thought to be around £45million, after a month of speculation. 

Phillips had been linked with many different clubs over the last year or so, but never came close to joining any of them. It seems City were the only team he'd leave Yorkshire for, and David Moyes' recent comments only add credibility to this train of thought. 

Kalvin Phillips in action for England

It is believed that Phillips and his former club turned down advances from West Ham and Aston Villa in January. Commenting on the 26-year-olds move to City, speaking to The Daily Mail, Moyes said: "We bid more than that.

"We’re trying to be competitive with the big teams. If we can’t, we have to find another way of keeping up with them."

You can infer from Moyes' comments that Phillips must have been desperate for his move to City. The club turning down higher offers for the player but accepting City's offer means the England star must have been pretty insistent on joining the sky blues. 

Given Phillips' years of service to the club, Leeds' board may have done the England man a 'favour' and accepted a lower bid from City, who were his priority. 

Phillips' strong desire to join the cityzens will only increase his popularity amongst the fanbase, before he's even kicked a ball. The sky blues will be hoping the midfielder can regain his form from the 2020/21 season and prove to be a real bargain for the club. 

