David Silva 'certain' to be given Man City testimonial

David Silva is 'certain' to be given a Manchester City testimonial should he want one, according to the Mirror.

Silva will be leaving the club at the end of the current season, after ten years of service for the Citizens. He has played a crucial part in four Premier League titles and two FA Cup wins, scoring in last year's final against Watford.

Should he choose to follow in the footsteps of fellow City legend Vincent Kompany, it is expected that the club will be more than happy to host a testimonial game for the Spaniard. Given Silva's often-reserved personality, though, it's also possible that a quieter farewell could be his preference.

The Mirror also adds that City were "in the process" of organising a tribute to Silva before the escalating COVID-19 outbreak put plans on the back-burner. It is unclear what the scale of the planned proceedings were, or if they could be rescheduled should the virus render football unplayable until much later in the year.

Silva has played over four hundred times for Manchester City and is frequently mentioned alongside Kompany, Sergio Agüero and Yaya Touré as one of the key players of City's post-takeover success. Many fans refer to him as the best player in the history of the club.

