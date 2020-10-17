David Silva reveals dream return to Etihad and identifies future Man City ‘legend’

In an exclusive interview with The Times, David Silva has revealed a conversation with his teammates following Manchester City’s dreadful defeat against Lyon in the Champions League in August.

Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage after losing 1-3 against the Ligue 1 side. Following that, El Mago revealed that he spoke with his teammates and thanked them for his time with the Blues. However, he admitted that ‘it was not enough’.

During his recent interview with the Times, the 34-year-old revealed that he wants to come back to Manchester and script the final chapter of his decade-long run at Etihad in front of the fans. Here’s what David Silva had to say:

"I spoke to the players at dinner after the Champions League loss just to thank everyone, but it did not feel enough. I want to come back to Manchester and close my chapter there with all the fans and people I loved.”

The Spaniard also went on to speak about Manchester City starlet Phil Foden and hailed the young midfielder’s ‘enormous potential’. Silva stated that he would ‘love’ to see the Stockport-born midfielder become a legend for his boyhood club in the future.

“He has enormous potential. He has to keep improving, become a legend in this club - I'd love that. Phil's a fantastic kid, very humble. He was always aware, listening to everything. I really wish he can make it for a lot of years.”

David Silva eventually moved back to Spain after talk of a move to Lazio in Serie A collapsed in the final moments earlier this year. El Mago joined Real Sociedad and made his debut for the club in a 0-0 draw against Real Madrid.

