SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

David Silva reveals dream return to Etihad and identifies future Man City ‘legend’

Shruti Sadbhav

In an exclusive interview with The Times, David Silva has revealed a conversation with his teammates following Manchester City’s dreadful defeat against Lyon in the Champions League in August.

Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage after losing 1-3 against the Ligue 1 side. Following that, El Mago revealed that he spoke with his teammates and thanked them for his time with the Blues. However, he admitted that ‘it was not enough’.

During his recent interview with the Times, the 34-year-old revealed that he wants to come back to Manchester and script the final chapter of his decade-long run at Etihad in front of the fans. Here’s what David Silva had to say:

"I spoke to the players at dinner after the Champions League loss just to thank everyone, but it did not feel enough. I want to come back to Manchester and close my chapter there with all the fans and people I loved.”

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Spaniard also went on to speak about Manchester City starlet Phil Foden and hailed the young midfielder’s ‘enormous potential’. Silva stated that he would ‘love’ to see the Stockport-born midfielder become a legend for his boyhood club in the future.

“He has enormous potential. He has to keep improving, become a legend in this club - I'd love that. Phil's a fantastic kid, very humble. He was always aware, listening to everything. I really wish he can make it for a lot of years.”

Image placeholder title
(LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)

David Silva eventually moved back to Spain after talk of a move to Lazio in Serie A collapsed in the final moments earlier this year. El Mago joined Real Sociedad and made his debut for the club in a 0-0 draw against Real Madrid. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin De Bruyne set to face two weeks on the sideline with a muscle injury

The Telegraph report on Friday afternoon that Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will face up to two weeks on the sidelines with a muscular injury.

Adam Booker

Exclusive: Man City talent Lewis Fiorini on learning from Fernandinho, working with Guardiola and senior football in Breda

City Xtra writer Jack Heale recently spoke to Fiorini on his first-team experiences with City, the biggest influences for youngsters in the dressing room, life in the Netherlands and his goals for the season (not those kind of goals – although his first for Breda was rather tidy if you were wondering).

Jack Heale

Everything You Need To Know: Man City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City's return to Premier League football after the international break has them welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium...

Danny Lardner

Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan to start - Predicted Team: Man City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening as Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta prepare to face-off once again. Here's how we think City may line-up this weekend…

Harry Winters

'He's just a clown!' - New Man City arrival gives honest appraisal of teammates and life in England

Man City's new #2 goalkeeper Zack Steffen has opened up about life at the club, including a candid appraisal of one teammate!

markgough96

Man City vs Porto in the Champions League to go ahead 'with no further issues'

Manchester City vs FC Porto in the Champions League should take place next week with no further issues.

Adam Booker

"He will be out for the next games" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

After what seemed like a year long international break, Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Here's what the boss had to say when he faced the media before this one...

harryasiddall

Breaking: Key Man City midfielder out for 'a few games'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed in his recent press conference that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for 'a few games' with the injury he picked up on international duty.

harryasiddall

Breaking: Sergio Aguero set for Man City return this weekend

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is all set to be part of the squad to face Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, after reports from Argentina claim the forward has fully recovered from a meniscus injury sustained in the summer.

Freddie Pye

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has recently been linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan - but City still see the legend as an 'important player for the future'

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has recently been linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan - but City still see the legend as an 'important player for the future'

markgough96