De Bruyne AND Foden Rested? - Southampton vs Manchester City (Team News)

Nathan Allen

City fans are still bouncing from the 4-0 win over Liverpool on Thursday night- but Pep has made six changes for tonight's game. The headline from the team sheet is that there's only a bench role for Kevin de Bruyne, who will need to wait for a chance to add to his impressive assist total. 

TEAM NEWS

Ederson keeps his place in goal, shielded by a back four that includes Aymeric Laporte and young Eric García, who keep their places from the Liverpool match. However, he's rotated both full-backs, with Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko coming into the side. 

Fernandinho looks to be returning to his more familiar midfield role for this match, behind both Bernardo Silva and David Silva, who haven't had the chance to play as a midfield duo often this season.

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (11)

The front three is more traditional- Riyad Mahrez takes his place on the right, with Raheem Sterling hoping to continue some impressive form on the left and Gabriel Jesus hoping to snap out of his own poor form through the middle.

Phil Foden is amongst the substitutes.

You can see the full team below:

-----

