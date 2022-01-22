Deal For Striker 'About to Close', City Competing With Real Madrid For Erling Haaland - Man City Transfer News and Rumours: January 21th 2022

All the latest Manchester City transfer news, gossip, and rumours from around the world, with the transfer window closing on January 31st.

Reports Surrounding Julián Álvarez to Man City

Julián Álvarez from River Plate to Manchester City is 'about to close'. (Hernán Castillo)

It is 'most likely' that Manchester City will leave Julián Álvarez at River Plate until June. (Juan Cortese)

River Plate are 'close' to the sale of Julián Álvarez to Manchester City, although the forward would remain in Argentina for a further six months. (Veronica Brunati)

Manchester City's offer for Julián Álvarez is nearly $21M/£15.5 million. River Plate are 'optimistic' that the player can remain at the club until at least the middle of the year. (Juan Cortese, César Luis Merlo)

Manchester City's board has had two meetings with Julián Álvarez agents. Talks have started - but the release clause has not been paid. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City have reached an agreement with both River Plate and Julian Alvarez over a transfer. In August, if there is an opening in the Blues squad, he will head to Manchester. Otherwise, he will be loaned out, with a possible extended stay at River. (Veronica Brunati)

Sources are confident a deal between Manchester City and River Plate for Julian Alvarez could be confirmed by the end of January. River are set to hold onto the forward until the summer, with Alvarez joining up with the Blues' first-team ahead of the 2022/23 season. (Athletic)

Who Have Man City Been Linked With?

Despite Manchester City's interest and ability to compete with any financial package presented to Erling Haaland by Real Madrid, the Premier League champions lag behind the La Liga side in the battle to sign the Norway international. (Mark Ogden, ESPN)

While Erling Haaland has not made a decision on his future, he favours playing in Spain at this juncture of his career. Haaland will, however, keep his options open during discussions with interested parties over the coming months. (Jack Gaughan, Daily Mail)

While Cristiano Ronaldo did hold extensive talks with Manchester City last summer and left Juventus team-mates with the impression he would sign for Pep Guardiola, sources have since suggested he became concerned that he may not be guaranteed a starting place at the Blues. (Athletic)

With several top clubs needing to recruit a centre-forward in the summer, Dusan Vlahovic is likely to move to a team that misses out on Erling Haaland and Harry Kane - including Manchester City. (Mark Ogden, ESPN)

Manchester City have sent their Scottish-based scout to watch Motherwell midfielder, Bailey Rice (15) in action. The player's preference would be playing in England. (Football Scotland)

Arsenal are conscious that the expiry date of Mikel Arteta's current contract in summer 2023 coincides with Pep Guardiola's current planned departure date at Manchester City, and continued improvement for Arsenal could see him emerge as successor. (Daily Mail)

Who Could Be Leaving Man City?

Raheem Sterling, sources say, does not exactly want to leave Manchester City, but he does not know if it is right to stay yet either. (Sam Lee, Athletic)



Latest City Contract News

If Raheem Sterling continues to get regular opportunities with Manchester City until the end of the season and continues to seize them, a new contract is a distinct possibility. But right now, it’s a case of “wait and see”. (Sam Lee, Athletic)

Confirmed Man City Signings

N/A

Confirmed Man City Departures

Ferran Torres to FC Barcelona (£46.7M)

Patrick Roberts to Sunderland (Up to £3M)

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Stoke City (Six-Month Loan)

James Trafford to Bolton Wanderers (Six-Month Loan)

Tommy Doyle to Cardiff City (Six-Month Loan)

Oscar Tarensi to Girona B (Six-Month Loan)

Confirmed Man City Contract Extensions

Finley Burns (2027)

Shea Charles (2027)

