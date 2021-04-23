Decision made on Man City vs PSG and Chelsea vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final clashes amid European Super League drama

UEFA appear to have outlined their stance and subsequently made a decision on the semi-final stages of this season's Champions League, following the drama and controversy surrounding this week's European Super League plans.

There had been some feeling that UEFA could suspend or even ban clubs who were involved in the attempted launch of a Super League from European competition with immediate effect - which would have involved the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City from the Champions League.

However, any concerns surrounding this possibility appear to have been alleviated, with the latest information from journalist Fabrizio Romano on Friday afternoon.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing on Twitter, the UEFA Champions League semi-finals between Real Madrid and Chelsea as well as Manchester City and PSG will go ahead as originally planned - despite the 'fake news' of recent days suggesting that the game would be cancelled.

Romano continues by stating that UEFA will not ban any club for this season, and the matches have never been suspended despite suggestions from various corners in recent days.

For Manchester City, the double-header against Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-German comes within a crucial and hectic schedule for the Premier League outfit. The clash in the French capital comes just days after Pep Guardiola's side will have concluded their League Cup final match-up with Tottenham at Wembley.

City of course remain in the hunt for three trophies this season, and are just eight points away from winning the Premier League for the third time in just four seasons under Pep Guardiola.

