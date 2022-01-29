Decisive Factor in James McAtee's Manchester City Future Revealed Amid January Loan Exit Links

James McAtee's hopes of a loan move elsewhere for the remainder of the campaign depend on a potential contract renewal at Manchester City, according to a new report.

As we approach the final days of the January transfer window, interest remains in Manchester City midfielder James McAtee on loan amongst a series of Premier League sides, with the Salford-born attacking midfielder keen to play regular first-team football for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old, who joined Manchester City at the age of 10, has been linked with a possible loan to move Swansea City, Queens Park Rangers, Girona and Rangers until the end of the campaign.

However, it has been reported recently that Brighton, Leicester City and Southampton are reportedly interested in signing the England U-20 international - who has less 18 months remaining on his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium - on a permanent deal.

The Salford-born midfielder is reportedly in demand, with numerous loan options on the table - in England, Scotland and even potentially in Spain, with CFG owned Girona - as we approach the business end of the January transfer window.

However, according to a report by The Athletic, a potential loan move for the teenager this month is set to 'hinge' on whether McAtee signs a new contract with the Premier League champions.

With McAtee's current contract due to expire at the end of 2022/23 campaign, the Premier League leaders are 'reluctant' to allow a loan move until the end of the season unless the teenager commits his long-term future to his boyhood club.

It has further been mentioned that the Sky Blues are set make a decision on McAtee's short-term future 'in the next few days', which could persuade the Manchester City academy graduate to finally put pen to paper and sign a new deal.

McAtee, who has been previously compared to Manchester City legend David Silva, has impressed throughout the season under U-23 boss Brian Barry-Murphy, and has been rewarded with three first-team appearances, including his Premier League debut in a 3-0 win over Everton in November.

The youngster has boasted an impressive 14 goals and four assists in 15 appearances in the Premier League 2 campaign so far, as well as netting two hat-tricks - against Blackburn and Club Brugge in the UEFA Youth League.

