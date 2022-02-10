Declan Rice Hands Manchester City Transfer Encouragement After Revealing Desire to Win Major Trophies

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has offered the likes of Manchester City some major encouragement in regards to their hopes of signing the England international, during a new interview.

It has recently been claimed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had spoken ‘highly’ about Declan Rice - a player that is said to be ‘greatly admired’ within the Manchester City camp.

This news can be added to plenty of other speculation around the Premier League champions’ interest in signing the England international next summer, as the contract of Fernandinho expires at the end of the current season.

Despite fans and pundits alike speaking their mind on where the coveted midfielder’s next destination lies, there still remains a big question mark on whether the 23-year old will prolong his time at his boyhood club.

Speaking during a new interview with Gary Neville on 'The Overlap' YouTube channel this week, Declan Rice provided a hint about his plans for the future and his ambitions within the game.

“I think the main one for me, I’ve always said it, is that I don’t want to have a career where I’ve won nothing", Rice admitted.

"As a football fan and as a player, I want to win the best stuff; I want to win the Premier League, I want to lift that trophy, I want to win the Champions League, I want to win the FA Cups, the League Cups. I want to win it all."

The West Ham talisman continued, “As a footballer, if you’ve not got that ambition, why are you playing? They’re the best moments of your life, when you win those types of trophies, those special days - I’ve won nothing yet, but I’ve thought about it before: ‘What would that day be like lifting that trophy?’"

"The day of it, the night out after, the memories you’re going to have. I definitely want to have those experiences of winning trophies, and being the best that I can be", closed Declan Rice.

Despite the East London club’s major surge since the arrival of David Moyes, it is perhaps only Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City that are always in the hunt for multiple trophies in English football.

In the ongoing campaign, City currently look on course to lift their fourth Premier League title in six seasons, whilst also being in contention for both the Champions League and the FA Cup.

Going strictly by Declan Rice’s lofty ambitions, a potential move to Manchester City could well ensure that his dreams turn into reality, however there is a belief that both Chelsea and Manchester United also admire the midfielder.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra