Declan Rice Heaps Praise on 'Crucial' Manchester City Star Amid Transfer Links

Declan Rice has been talking all about Rodri and why he rates him as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in a recent interview.

For a Manchester City side that is in contention to win multiple trophies at the end of the season, Rodri has emerged as arguably the most consistent performer.

The Spanish international has largely been flawless for Pep Guardiola’s side, coming up clutch in key moments - such as his heroic block off the line against Liverpool or his last-gasp winner against Arsenal.

Despite being rather underrated during his spell at the Blues, the 24-year old’s class has been acknowledged by a player who operates in the same position.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Declan Rice gave his thoughts on why he ranks Rodri in his top five midfielders in the Premier League.

“The way he is to that Man City side, great player. He's an out-and-out holding midfielder, but how he is on the ball, he's got that Spanish side to him where he keeps the ball moving, one and two touch, constantly knows his next pass.

"I feel like since he's come to the Premier League, it took him a little bit of time to adapt, but now he's a real top player. When he plays for City, he's crucial for them,” Rice explained.

The West Ham talisman is accurate in his assessment of the former Atletico Madrid man, considering he has taken his time to settle into things, but there is no denying his brilliance in and out of possession.

While Rodri has certainly been in scintillating form this season, it only adds to his burgeoning reputation when a fellow peer in Declan Rice recognizes his sheer class.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra