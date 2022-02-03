Declan Rice Names Manchester City Star as 'Toughest Opponent' Amid Etihad Transfer Links

During a conversation with Gary Neville's Youtube channel 'The Overlap', West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has revealed that former Manchester City midfielder David Silva was the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

David Silva made 436 appearances for Manchester City before departing the club in 2020, with the Spanish midfielder winning 13 pieces of silverware, including four Premier League titles with the Blues.

After joining in 2010, Silva become integral to City's recent success, as he became one of the Premier League's greatest ever midfielders, and in 2021, had a statue unveiled outside the Etihad Stadium alongside Vincent Kompany.

David Silva has since returned to Spain, where is he currently playing for Real Sociedad, who are just one point behind Barcelona in the La Liga table.

During an illustrious career, David Silva scored six goals in 17 appearances against West Ham, and according to their current star midfielder Declan Rice, the Spaniard was the toughest opponent he has ever come up against.

Speaking with Gary Neville as part of a new feature on the Overlap YouTube channel, Declan Rice was full of admiration for David Silva, with the England midfielder describing the Manchester City legend as a "real tough opponent."

The 23 year-old Hammers player told Gary Neville, "David Silva. He was just so intelligent. When he had the ball, he was planning his next step. That was him on the ball."

"Off the ball, the positions he took up, he was just constantly on the move, constantly checking his shoulder, knew his next pass, playing eye of the needle balls through the back of our line. He was a real tough opponent."

Rice himself is reportedly "greatly admired" at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United all rumoured to be interested in signing the West Ham defensive midfielder this summer.

Although contracted until 2024 with the East London club, Mark Ogden of ESPN claims that Rice could be 'the biggest transfer between Premier League clubs' in the summer, with the Hammers wanting north of £80 million for their star player.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra