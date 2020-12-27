Defender has 'convinced' Man City board he 'deserves' new contract

The resurgence in form of Manchester City defender John Stones has 'convinced' the board he deserves a new contract at the club, according to a report by the Daily Star.

Since returning from injury earlier in the season, Stones has firmly established himself in the starting line-up with some imperious performances.

The Englishman has struggled in the past to put a run of games together without getting injured - but it seems as though those difficult times may be behind him.

The Daily Star are the latest in a long line of reports that claim the 26-year-old is close to signing a new contract with the club.

With only a year left, this season did seem as though it was make or break for Stones; and it looks like he has done enough to convince the hierarchy he has a long-term future in Manchester.

In fact, Manchester City have not conceded in 718 minutes with John Stones on the pitch, and have only conceded one goal when he was playing this season - and that came against Wolves on September 21; the opening game of the season.

