Young Defender Kwaku Oduroh Confirms Manchester City Exit After Derby County Trial

After spending 14 years at the club Manchester City youngster Kwaku Oduroh has confirmed his departure. The news comes after Oduroh played for Derby County as a trialist in their pre-season win against Bradford.

The Ghanaian impressed in his Derby debut, putting in a solid performance before being subbed off at half-time. The performance from the youngster earned him praise from Derby manager Liam Rosenior and many spectators who attended the game.

Oduroh impressed at under-18 level for City, captaining their side to winning the England Youth League in the 2020/21 season. The right back was then promoted to City's under-23 side last season and made 16 appearances in the Premier League 2.

But his time at the club is now over after the 19-year-old was released at the end of his contract.

The youngster has reflected on his time at City, in an Instagram post he said: "After a wonderful 14 years at Manchester City, my time has come to an end, I say goodbye to a place I could call my second home, I say goodbye to many incredible human beings I have been able to share the most part of my life with. I take with me countless memories and many life lessons.

"I was welcomed into this family as a young boy and I leave as a young man, Man City will forever be in my heart.



"I can’t thank the club enough for putting their trust in me, for helping me to grow as a player and as a person, to all the coaches and staff I wish you all the best for the future, to the boys I’ve been privileged to share a changing room with thank you and all the best for the future."



Oduroh now seems set to join Derby County after impressing manager Liam Rosenior in his trial. Speaking about Oduroh's performance whilst on trial, he said: "I was delighted with Kwaku. He is somebody we have identified for a long time and he's been training with Manchester City in Pep Guardiola's first team. He showed his technical ability and right-back is an area we want to strengthen."

While the right back's future won't be at the Etihad, he could still be set for a bright one with Derby. The club are looking to rebuild after two years of financial turmoil, and you'd back the youngster to perform in League One given his pedigree.

