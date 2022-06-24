Skip to main content
Defender Lukas Mbete Signs New Contract At Manchester City

The youngster has committed his future to the club signing a three-year-deal keeping him at The Etihad until 2027.

At just 18-years-old Mbete has made three senior appearances and the club are delighted to tie him down to a new deal with big hopes for his future.

The six foot one centre back came through the Brentford youth ranks being joining Manchester City in 2016.

He made his debut for the club last season in the League Cup against Wycombe getting an assist in a 6-1 victory.

Mbete also got run outs in the FA Cup and Champions League against Swindon Town and Sporting Lisbon respectively as well as getting into numerous Premier League squads.

Mbete is pleased to have signed an extension as he told Mancity.com: "This is a very proud moment both for me and my family.

"I want to express my thanks to everyone at the Club for showing their faith in me.

“I have been fortunate to work under some amazing coaches throughout the Academy and to be also able to train under Pep Guardiola and the first team coaches is an incredible privilege."

Mbete also added: "“I feel I am learning and improving all the time and there couldn’t be a better Club to keep developing.

“Having signed the new contract is a fantastic feeling and now I just want to carry on contributing in the best way I can.”

Now the hope is that he will impress on the pre-season tour and make his Premier League debut in the upcoming campaign.

