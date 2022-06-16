Skip to main content
Derby Day Dates - Manchester Derby Fixtures have been Officially Announced

With the 2022/23 Premier League fixture list being announced this morning, the eyes of Manchester are set on when United and City will clash. 

So, when are the dates?

Manchester City will host Manchester United first on Saturday 1st October, the first fixture after the September international break. Perhaps the first game post international duty will not be the most ideal time to play the Manchester Derby for City, but United will obviously feel the effects of this too.

Bernardo Silva Scores Away at Old Trafford

Manchester City will be hoping to repeat the Etihad thumping of the 2021/22 season, where the citizens won 4-1 thanks to a brace from both Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne. However this will be new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag's first derby as Red Devils boss, which leaves a lot of questions still to be answered.

Read More

The return fixture is pencilled in for Saturday 14th January, just after the turn of the new year not long after the newly unordinary winter world cup break, which could completely alter the landscape of the league once the players return.

Once more Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to do the double over his City rivals as the Citizens attempt to defend their title. An Eric Baily own goal and a tight Bernardo Silva finish was enough to secure a 2-0 away win last season.

With Erling Haaland arriving at Manchester City and Erik Ten Hag taking the United hot seat, the Manchester derby is one to keep and eye on more than ever in the 2022/23 Premier League season.

