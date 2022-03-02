"Destiny Calling", "Bring Our Boy Home!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Erling Haaland League Cup Landmark Amid Transfer Links

A host of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to a crucial League Cup landmark regarding Erling Haaland and Manchester City from when Manuel Pellegrini led his side to victory in the final against Sunderland in 2014.

Manchester City are set to battle the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for Erling Haaland's signature in the summer, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

It has been widely stated over the past month that Real Madrid's desire to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer will make it financially difficult for the La Liga outfit to secure the arrival of Haaland in the same transfer window.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Erling Haaland IMAGO / PA IMAGES Erling Haaland

However, Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Spanish giants are working to finance the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the upcoming transfer window instead of persuading the latter to stay put in Germany before heading to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023.

A recent stat revealed that it was this day eight years ago that Erling Haaland, a childhood Manchester City fan, witnessed the Sky Blues claim a 3-1 victory over Sunderland in the League Cup final in 2014 at Wembley.

It has been widely discussed amongst the fanbase that Haaland's support for Manchester City could play a key role in convincing the Borussia Dortmund man to join the Premier League champions in the summer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are amongst other clubs who have reportedly been in contact with the striker's agent Mino Raiola, who is likely to demand hefty fees as part of a package deal if Haaland does leave Dortmund in search of a new challenge at the end of the season.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES Erling Haaland IMAGO / Sipa USA Erling Haaland

