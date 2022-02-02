Details Around Bernardo Silva's Uncertain Manchester City Future in 2021 Revealed in New Report

The uncertainty around Bernardo Silva's future at the Etihad Stadium last summer has been revealed in a new report on Wednesday, amid suggestions that the Portuguese midfielder could be set to sign a new deal with Manchester City in the coming months.

Bernardo Silva has arguably been the most in-form midfielder in Europe so far this season, and there has been a strong case in recent weeks to suggest that the Manchester City star may just be the best player in the world.

However, things were certainly not quite as rosy at the start of the campaign with the 27-year old at the Etihad Stadium, amid serious concerns that a transfer to Europe may be sanctioned during the final hours of the transfer window.

Given the news on Wednesday highlighting 'positive talks' surrounding a possible new City contract for the Portugal international, details of his unhappiness and just how close he was to the exit door at the Etihad Stadium may come as a surprise to some.

As part of the Times' report on Bernardo Silva's contract status at the club, it is stated that the chances of the midfielder signing a new deal with Manchester City seemed ‘unlikely’ during the summer of 2021.

Pol Ballus writes that the former AS Monaco and Benfica man was ‘keen’ to depart the club, having ‘struggled’ to adapt to life in Manchester during the first lockdown at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report states that a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ was in place between Manchester City and Bernardo Silva to sanction a sale if the right offer came in, with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes said to have assessed several options up until the last week of the transfer window.

While one of the potential suitors are believed to have been Serie A giants AC Milan, none of the potential moves seemed to have ‘convinced’ Bernardo Silva to bid farewell to Manchester City.

The diminutive midfielder’s decision has turned out to be a win-win situation for both player and club, as the Portuguese international is in the form of his life, while Pep Guardiola’s side are in contention to win multiple trophies this season.

Manchester City are at the pinnacle of world football at present, and Bernardo Silva’s decision to commit his future to the club could ensure that his game as well as his trophy cabinet are second to none over time.

