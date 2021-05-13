Details of Pep Guardiola's 'Conversations' With Man City Director Ahead of Summer Transfer Window Revealed

Manchester City are shortlisting several potential replacements for the departing Sergio Aguero, whilst also keeping tabs on the transfer movements of other Premier League rivals, according to the club’s director of football Txiki Begiristain.

In an interview relayed by Jason Burt of the Telegraph, Txiki Begiristain exclaimed that the newly-crowned Premier League champions will be heading to the summer transfer market this summer to strengthen the squad, in the hope of repeating their domestic triumph once again next season.

“Everyone is doing the job, we analyse what we need, what we can improve. We go to the market, we have unbelievable scouting, then there’s the manager and his staff. We share everything, we share our thoughts. Some of them work and some not,” Begiristain said.

“It’s because everything is working at the club that we can build unbelievable teams, of course led by an unbelievable manager that is happy. He’s happy because how we are organised as a whole.”

According to the information of Jason Burt at the Telegraph, during conversations with Txiki Begiristain, Pep Guardiola will cite the 'growing strength' of Chelsea - whom the Manchester City manager regards as potentially his biggest threat next season.

It is also expected that Pep Guardiola will relay his expectation that while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will surely recover next season, Manchester United will also enter into the summer market to strengthen their hopes of mounting a serious title challenge.

Burt also reports that the Manchester City manager is aware that keeping the same team should not be an option, if his squad want to build on this season's success - which could still include a Champions League crown, should they defeat Chelsea on May 29th in Porto.

As confirmed by the club last month, record goal scorer Sergio Aguero will be departing following the Champions league final at the end of the season, with the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly on the hunt for the Argentine’s signature.

Several reports across Europe indicate that the Manchester City hierarchy have a close eye on the likes of Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, and Inter’s Romelu Lukaku.

