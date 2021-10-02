Details of Pep Guardiola's Meeting with Raheem Sterling Revealed - Duo 'Agreed to Disagree' on Issues

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola met with Raheem Sterling after the England star returned from the European Championships in the summer, as the duo aimed to ease any possible tension between themselves.

Sterling currently has two years remaining on his contract with Manchester City, and there was talk in the summer that the England international had been offered to Tottenham as part of an exchange deal for striker Harry Kane.

Alongside that, there have been additional rumours that Manchester City have been open to the prospect of selling Raheem Sterling, an idea that would have seemed unthinkable only a couple of years earlier.

Sterling's decline in form last season resulted in the ex-Liverpool star being dropped to the bench for much of the end of the season.

A new report, by Telegraph journalist James Ducker, says that during a meeting earlier in the summer, Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola "are understood to have agreed to disagree on certain matters", achieving a détente between the two.



Pep Guardiola is also said to have informed the forward "that [Sterling] remained an important part of [his] plans and that he would get an opportunity" to become a regular starter again.

Guardiola's faith in the player did not completely erode despite an apparent downturn in form at the end of last season, and the forward was, to the surprise of many Manchester City fans, chosen to start in the Champions League final defeat against Chelsea.

On Tuesday night, the forward was also chosen to lead the line against French side Paris Saint-Germain, and should have scored with a header that he could only hit the crossbar with.

With Jack Grealish's arrival and Gabriel Jesus's apparent conversion to a winger, competition has deepened for a place out wide in Manchester City's side.

Sterling's best opportunities, therefore, might come if the star can find some form in front of goal in a more central role.

Manchester City's next game is a trip to Sterling's old ground Anfield, where the forward will be, as the Telegraph report claims, "determined to once again make himself indispensable to Guardiola".

