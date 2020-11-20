SI.com
Details of Pep Guardiola's new Man City contract revealed - break clause and major bonuses included

Freddie Pye

Details of Pep Guardiola's new deal at Manchester City have emerged on Friday evening, including an annual salary increase, a Champions League win bonus increase, and interesting revelation in regards to a clause that would allow the Catalan coach to opt out of his role a year early.

The new deal for the 49-year-old came as a relief to board members, players and fans alike on Thursday morning, with the former Barcelona coach appearing to sign a flat two-year extension to his existing deal - which was set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

However, just moments before the official club announcement was made at midday on Thursday, there were murmurs that the contract was either one year, with the option to extend, or two years, with the option to leave the club after the first year. The latter has been confirmed by one source late on Friday.

According to information provided by the Transfer Window Podcast, Pep Guardiola's annual salary at Manchester City has increased from €17 million to €22 million, which has become effective immediately.

With that being said, a 'break clause' has reportedly been included into the new deal, where Pep Guardiola can leave the Etihad Stadium before the completion of his final year [2022/2023]. However, as an incentive to complete the final year of his new deal, the podcast claim that a 'bonus clause' has been included, whereby the Catalan manager would receive a full year's salary [€22 million] if he completes the two years in their entirety.

In addition, Ian McGarry of the Transfer Window Podcast also reveals that Pep Guardiola's bonus for winning the UEFA Champions League has been increased from €7.5 million to €10 million.

In terms of Guardiola's future after his time at the Etihad Stadium, nobody really knows. In fact, some may expect the him to take a sabbatical or extended period away from the game, as he did after his spell at Bayern Munich.

However, it has been claimed during a segment from Duncan Castles on the same podcast that the option for Pep Guardiola to move to New York City after his time in Manchester comes to end has been retained as part of the new extension.

The new deal will give Manchester City fans some element of excitement in terms of future transfer windows, with the pull of being coached by the former Barcelona manager being a major aspect of acquiring players in the past. The likes of Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez, Houssem Aouar and none other than Lionel Messi have all been linked with moves over the past few weeks and months.

