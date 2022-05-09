"Did You Have Any Doubts?!" - Pep Guardiola Reacts to 'Perfect' Real Madrid Response

Pep Guardiola has offered his thoughts on why he was 'very pleased' with Manchester City's 5-0 win against Newcastle, as they responded in typical Champions' style following their bitter exit from the Champions League against Real Madrid.

After Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League in gutting fashion through a dramatic 3-1 Real Madrid comeback victory on Wednesday night, one major talking point amongst fans and pundits emerged in the form of how the psychological impact of their loss could impact them in the Premier League title race.

However, City put every such doubt to bed, by taking advantage of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham to extend their lead to three points at the top of the table with a flamboyant 5-0 win against Newcastle United.

As Manchester City further tightened their stranglehold at the top of the Premier League table, Pep Guardiola provided his thoughts on his side’s response after their disappointing loss in the semi-final of Europe's elite competition earlier in the week.

IMAGO / Sportimage “Did you have any doubts?", Pep Guardiola boldly opened. IMAGO / PA Images "I am very pleased. (It was a perfect) afternoon. Before the start of the game, I felt in our crowd that they were disappointed but not sad about who we are as a team and what we have done in the last five years, every three days”, he commented. IMAGO / Sportimage

The 51-year old continued, “Three more points. Three more games left and one competition to play and big problems behind because we have just three defenders for these three games."

"We are going to try and do it. Now after what happened with Liverpool and with us today, Wednesday became a final. It is an absolute final and we will prepare well to beat them.”

As Jack Grealish had pointed out in the build-up to the Premier League champions’ emphatic win against Eddie Howe’s side, Manchester City’s habit of constantly competing on different fronts means that those working within the club ‘don’t really have the time to dwell on things’ - which was showcased by a driven Pep Guardiola and his team on Sunday afternoon.

