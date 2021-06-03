Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

France Manager Didier Deschamps Accuses Aymeric Laporte of Lying and Claims Man City Man Was Almost Up for Selection

France national team coach Didier Deschamps has addressed the recent news that Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte has decided to represent Spain over his side.
Author:
Publish date:

Deschamps was speaking after recently announcing his squad for the delayed 2020 European Championships, which will now take place this summer.

As per quotes relayed by the Daily Mirror, Deschamps was quick to play down any accusations that could arise from the Aymeric Laporte camp following the decision, revealing that he is 'uncomfortable' about the prospect of what could come.

"What makes me uncomfortable is what he might say, and that's a lie," Deschamps began. 

"The only message I received from him was in October about a situation regarding an injury. He hasn't played for us? It could've happened, ten seconds would've been enough."

READ MORE: Man City chairman hints at club's plans to replace Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: How Sergio Aguero thanked Man City staff upon departure from club

That injury Didier Deschamps mentioned prevented Aymeric Laporte from making his France debut when he was called up to the squad in October 2019.

The now Spanish international required surgery after damage sustained to his ACL in a game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Since then, Aymeric Laporte hasn't been called upon by his country.

"He's always been in the list of players, but there's been competition," Deschamps continued.

"We considered him in November and March, and this time. Leaving him out is not a mistake, it's just my decision. I wish him the best. He's free to make that choice."

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

1002974845
News

France Manager Didier Deschamps Accuses Aymeric Laporte of Lying and Claims Man City Man Was Almost Up for Selection

sipa_33308473
Transfer Rumours

Premier League Club 'Interested' in Man City Midfielder - Parties Already Negotiating With One Option Ruled Out

1002950311
News

Father of Sergio Aguero Makes Stunning Accusation of Pep Guardiola and Reveals Interest from Chelsea and Arsenal Before Barcelona Switch

sipa_33496307
Transfer Rumours

"We want to make him happy..." - Club CEO Opens Up on Midfielder's Future With Man City and Other European Clubs Circling

sipa_29872292
News

Revealed: Man City vs Leicester City Community Shield Fixture Details

sipa_32552052 (1)
News

Club in 'Ongoing Talks' Over Transfer of Man City Striker This Summer - Deal to 'Strengthen Link' Between Two Parties

E2FzWstXMAcoD_y
News

Fernandinho Releases 477 Word Statement in Aftermath of Man City's Season and Champions League Final Defeat to Chelsea

sipa_33492646
News

Man City Chairman Reveals How The Club Will Honour Sergio Agüero's Legacy and THREE Other Players