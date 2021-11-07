Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    "Different Gravy", "Best Full-Back in the World!" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Star Defenders Derby Performance

    Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has been widely praised by City Xtra followers after the Portuguese international assisted a further two goals at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.
    Cancelo, who is the only Manchester City player to start every Premier League match so far this season, joined the Blues in the summer of 2019 from Juventus, in a player-plus-cash deal. 

    The 27-year-old, who endured a difficult start to life at the Etihad Stadium, has become an integral member of Pep Guardiola's starting eleven this season - with the Portuguese full-back finding joy from the left-back position.  

    Cancelo has registered five assists in the last week, with two of them coming at Old Trafford on Saturday. 

    The full-back's early cross was converted goal-wards by Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly, before Bernardo Silva got on the end of Cancelo's deep cross on the 45th minute. 

    Post-match, Cancelo's brilliant start to the campaign was highlighted by Squawka, as they revealed that the former Juventus player topped City's individual charts on nine topics. 

    Cancelo has registered the most shots, passes, touches, duels won, through balls, tackles made, interceptions, passes in the final third and aerial duels, so far this season. 

    Manchester City supporters were seemingly impressed by Cancelo's chart-topping performances, as City Xtra followers reacted in numbers to these impressive statistics.

    It's been said numerous times, but the majority of City fans were lavishing Cancelo with the brand of 'best full-back in the world'. Although, the 27-year-old plays in both areas for the Blues.

    So I think the term 'best LB and RB in the world' fits that little bit better. Here is a selection of our favorites:

