Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Direct Conversation With Pep Guardiola Resulted in Man City Exit for New Barcelona Signing

    Ferran Torres’ switch to Barcelona is believed to have been sanctioned after a direct conversation with Pep Guardiola, as per a new report on the situation by the Athletic.
    Author:

    With Torres’ move to Barcelona becoming official this week, Manchester City do not have a number nine at the club currently.

    Gabriel Jesus has rejuvenated his career as a right-winger, and Liam Delap’s long-term injuries have meant the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish have occupied the false nine role.

    The question that may be on plenty of Manchester City fans' minds is why was Ferran Torres has been let go in the January transfer window if the club lack a number nine?

    A new report by the Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee answers that question, stating first and foremost that Barcelona boss Xavi spoke to the forward directly and made it ‘absolutely clear’ that he would be the ‘leader of his project’.

    Read More

    The Athletic do report however that Manchester City did ‘not want to sell’ at the time, despite Barcelona’s clear interest in the Spain international. The turning point is said to have come when Torres himself ‘relayed’ all of these details to Pep Guardiola.

    The Catalan boss reportedlyappreciated’ the ‘size of the opportunity’ and was aware that he could not ‘offer’ the same level of responsibility to Ferran Torres at Manchester City, and a transfer was subsequently sanctioned.

    Ultimately, this move has proven to be a win-win for all parties, with Manchester City making a sizeable profit, the player making his desired move, and Barcelona signing their top target in the forward positions.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    FHuGj9mX0AEjz__
    News

    Direct Conversation With Pep Guardiola Resulted in Man City Exit for New Barcelona Signing

    30 seconds ago
    imago1008673744h
    News

    "He is an Exceptional Player" - Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise On Man City Talisman

    20 minutes ago
    Bernardo vs Newcastle Away
    News

    Bernardo Silva Targets Two Major Trophies for Man City and Portugal Success During Second-Half of the Season

    1 hour ago
    imago1008708355h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Discover When They Could Find Out Decision of Erling Haaland on Borussia Dortmund Future

    2 hours ago
    Pep Leciester Home
    News

    Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Wary of 'Incredible' Brentford Threat Ahead of Mid-Week Away Clash

    2 hours ago
    FHuGj90XEAYLOXC
    News

    Three Factors That Contributed to Ferran Torres' Desire to Leave Man City Revealed

    3 hours ago
    imago1008166436h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Make Decision on Future of James McAtee With Next Steps Dependant on Major Factor

    4 hours ago
    Ferran Torres cover
    News

    Crucial Detail Revealed About Barcelona's Transfer Fee for Ferran Torres - Man City's January Plans Could Be Affected

    4 hours ago