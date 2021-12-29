Direct Conversation With Pep Guardiola Resulted in Man City Exit for New Barcelona Signing

Ferran Torres’ switch to Barcelona is believed to have been sanctioned after a direct conversation with Pep Guardiola, as per a new report on the situation by the Athletic.

With Torres’ move to Barcelona becoming official this week, Manchester City do not have a number nine at the club currently.

Gabriel Jesus has rejuvenated his career as a right-winger, and Liam Delap’s long-term injuries have meant the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish have occupied the false nine role.

The question that may be on plenty of Manchester City fans' minds is why was Ferran Torres has been let go in the January transfer window if the club lack a number nine?

A new report by the Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee answers that question, stating first and foremost that Barcelona boss Xavi spoke to the forward directly and made it ‘absolutely clear’ that he would be the ‘leader of his project’.

The Athletic do report however that Manchester City did ‘not want to sell’ at the time, despite Barcelona’s clear interest in the Spain international. The turning point is said to have come when Torres himself ‘relayed’ all of these details to Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan boss reportedly ‘appreciated’ the ‘size of the opportunity’ and was aware that he could not ‘offer’ the same level of responsibility to Ferran Torres at Manchester City, and a transfer was subsequently sanctioned.

Ultimately, this move has proven to be a win-win for all parties, with Manchester City making a sizeable profit, the player making his desired move, and Barcelona signing their top target in the forward positions.

