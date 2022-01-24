"Disappointed But Not Surprised", "False Nine Ball Then" - Lots of Man City Fans React to Latest Update Regarding Julian Alvarez

Lots of Manchester City fans have reacted to news suggesting Julian Alvarez will only sign for the club NEXT summer at the earliest.

Rumours surrounding who will replace Sergio Agüero as Manchester City's next recognised striker have certainly started to heat up in the past week.

After reports suggesting the Blues were willing to meet any financial package Real Madrid were offering for the services of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, another surprise name was thrown into the mix.

Reports from a variety of high-profile journalists in Argentina suggested that Manchester City could be on the verge of securing one of the most sought-after young forwards at present.

That name was River Plate striker, Julian Alvarez.

Since then, varying reports have predicted what City's plans are with the 21-year-old - with the overall opinion being the club are likely to send Alvarez back to River Plate for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

However, earlier today, Rob Dawson from ESPN has said it is likely that Julian Alvarez will not move to the Etihad Stadium until next summer at the earliest, but he will be considered as a Manchester City first-team signing.

He adds that there is still the option of the youngster becoming part of Pep Guardiola's squad next season, but that will not change their plans of recruiting a clinical number nine this summer.

Lots of Manchester City supporters have reacted to that news over on City Xtra's Twitter page, with the majority visibly frustrated that Alvarez is unlikely to be integrated into the first-team squad instantly.

Here are a few of our favourites:

