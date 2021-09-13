'Disrespectful', 'Robbery' - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Confirmed FIFA Ratings of Star Quartet

A series of Manchester City fans have reacted to the confirmed FIFA 22 ratings of four of the club's star players on social media.

The Premier League champions have recovered from an underwhelming start to the season with three wins on the spin to take them to fourth place in the league table.

With the Champions League campaign ready to kick in, the club's fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the FIFA 22 ratings of City players, who tasted league and cup success last season despite suffering heartbreak on the European front.

However, the recent confirmation of the ratings of Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Ruben Dias and John Stones on FIFA 22 has left plenty of City supporters disappointed, as they voiced their opinions on social media.

De Bruyne, who has been named as the joint-highest rated player in the Premier League (91) alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, could have been given a higher rating based on his unreal displays last season, according to some fans.

Moreover, fans of the club have been left bemused with how Ederson, who picked up the Premier League Golden Glove for the second season running in May, was not rated above 89, which is less than Marc Andre Ter-Stegen's rating (90).

Fans further went on to showcase their rage the ratings awarded to John Stones (83) and Ruben Dias (87), who were among the best players in the league last season.

