"Does Everything Except Coaching.", "Mahrez Has No Excuse Now!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Man United's Pre-Match Preparations

Plenty of Manchester City fans have reacted to Manchester United's pre-match preparations before the Manchester derby.

It's always box office entertainment when Manchester City play Manchester United at Old Trafford - and this weekend's clash seems to have all the makings of another classic Manchester derby.

Manchester City will want to react to a disappointing Premier League loss to Crystal Palace last Saturday. And what better way to do that than getting one over on your local rivals.

The red side of the city is in dire need of three points. Despite bouncing back from a horrendous 5-0 loss at home to rivals Liverpool with a 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is still under massive pressure.

One of the leading candidates to replace the Norwegian, Antonio Conte, has just been appointed by Spurs, so Solskjær will want to re-establish himself as the man to take Manchester United forward.

So how has he got his squad fired up for the big game?

According to an exclusive from the Daily Mail, Solskjaer has taken his Manchester United players out for a 'team bonding lunch' at an Italian restaurant today, with the manager keen to lift his squad ahead of the derby.

This has obviously been met with a huge reaction from Manchester City fans, whose joke love affair with the United manager looks set to continue for a little while longer.

Plenty of City Xtra's Twitter followers have been reacting to the report, with some noting Solskjær is 'trying to be like Conte', whilst others were keen to respond in more humorous ways.

Here are a few of our favourites:

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra