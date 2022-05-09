DONE DEAL! Erling Haaland to Manchester City Set to Be Completed This Week

The deal to take Borussia Dortmund's striking sensation Erling Haaland to Manchester City is now being described as 'done' by an emerging report on Monday morning, in a significant development in the saga.

Manchester City's long drawn-out pursuit of a natural successor to Sergio Aguero - following the Argentine's free transfer move to FC Barcelona last summer - is set to come to an end in the coming weeks.

Etihad officials are expected to conclude their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's 21 year-old striker Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian international making the switch ahead of the new campaign, and linking up with his new manager and teammates in pre-season.

While there has been no requirement to negotiate a fee with Borussia Dortmund - due to the player's £63 million release clause in his contract with the German club - some had doubted whether talks with the player's representatives could be completed smoothly.

However, a breaking report on Monday morning has stated that Erling Haaland to Manchester City is now in fact a 'done deal', according to their sources in Germany.

IMAGO / Revierfoto This is according to David Ornstein of the Athletic, who reports that Haaland's move to the Etihad Stadium should be confirmed by either party this week, with personal terms between Manchester City and the player's side agreed and completed last month. IMAGO / Moritz Müller It is further revealed that Borussia Dortmund are now anticipating formal notification from Manchester City in 'the days ahead' that they will pay the fee required to activate the release clause in Erling Haaland’s contract. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Erling Haaland is expected to become Manchester City's first major signing of the summer transfer window - a market where officials at the Etihad Stadium are looking to recruit in multiple areas of Pep Guardiola's squad.

The 21 year-old is expected to become one of Manchester City's highest-earners, but club sources have insisted in recent weeks that his signing would not break wage structures currently in place within the first-team squad.

All included, taking into account performance-related bonuses and other clauses, Erling Haaland could earn up to £500,000-a-week, but the basic salary is understood to be in and around the figure earned by Kevin De Bruyne - who is the club's highest earner at present.

For Manchester City, the focus is expected to switch to the signing of a new midfielder, with the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Matheus Nunes, and Enzo Fernandez all understood to be part of the club's shortlist - which features up to 10 names.

