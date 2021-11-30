"Don't Ask Me About That" - Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Opinion on Ballon d'Or Results

Pep Guardiola has provided his thoughts on the 2021 Ballon d'Or results, as Lionel Messi won the award for a record seventh time on Monday night.

The French football award, which was cancelled last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, was won by former Barcelona legend and current Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi for a seventh time in his career.

Messi, who first won the award in 2009, beat players including the likes of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Chelsea duo Jorginho and N'golo Kante to the trophy.

Manchester City had five players nominated for the award, with Kevin De Bruyne in eighth position - the Blues' highest finish at the ceremony this week.

City centre-back Ruben Dias, who won the Premier League Player of The Season and FWA Footballer of the Year last season, controversially finished in 26th place, while Phil Foden finished 25th, Riyad Mahrez 20th and Raheem Sterling finished in 15th.

Following Lionel Messi's latest personal victory, many have begun to question the integrity of the Ballon d'Or awards, which is voted on by a large number of journalists from across the globe.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who coached Lionel Messi at Barcelona, provided his thoughts on the award in his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Aston Villa.

The Catalan said, "Don't ask me about that, it is what is is."

"We can never say it's unfair that Leo Messi wins the Ballon d'Or. Too much good about the performances. Come on, it's a show, a nice business to make football more entertainment."

Guardiola continued, "A big compliment to Alexia, Pedri, Leo and all the awards. If he deserves it or no, I'm not the guy to say. Never would be unfair if he wins it."

"Lewa this season and last, with Hansi Flick and now Nagelsmann, the amount of goals and his quality he has, it would be fair, but at that level all the incredible seasons with the clubs and teams if they are there they deserve it."

